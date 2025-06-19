Live Tv
Why Did CBFC Delete 19 Scenes From Kuberaa Starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna? Film Ends Up With U/A Certificate

Nagarjuna, Dhanush, and Rashmika's Kuberaa gets UA certificate after 19 scene deletions; set to clash with Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 08:16:52 IST

The highly anticipated film Kuberaa, starring Nagarjuna, Dhanush, and Rashmika Mandanna, is set for its theatrical release on June 20. The film will face tough competition at the box office, clashing with Aamir Khan’s emotional drama Sitaare Zameen Par.

CBFC Grants UA Certificate After 19 Scenes Trimmed

Ahead of its release, Kuberaa has received a UA certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the certification came after the deletion of 19 scenes featuring key characters played by Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika, and Jim Sarbh.

According to the Andhra Box Office, the final runtime of Kuberaa is 181 minutes in Telugu and 182 minutes in Tamil. These edits are expected to fine-tune the narrative flow while retaining the film’s emotional and dramatic depth.

The makers of Kuberaa took to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle to celebrate the film’s CBFC clearance.

Their post described the film as “181 minutes of drama, emotion, love, greed, thrill, and everything in between,” promising a compelling socio-drama experience for audiences.

The film is helmed by National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula, known for his distinctive storytelling style. It is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, with presentation credits to Sonali Narang. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Exploring Themes of Power, Greed, and Moral Conflict

Kuberaa delves into complex themes such as power struggles, greed, and ethical dilemmas. With intense performances by Nagarjuna and Dhanush, the film promises an emotionally gripping narrative that resonates with viewers.

In addition to the lead trio, the film features a strong supporting cast including Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, Sayaji Shinde, Divya Dekate, and Hareesh Peradi. Each character adds richness and complexity to the unfolding drama.

