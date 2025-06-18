How Did Tyler Perry And Derek Dixon Meet? The Oval Actor Accuses Hollywood Icon Of Sexual Assault

Derek Dixon, an actor who featured in 85 episodes of Tyler Perry’s hit BET drama The Oval, has filed a lawsuit against the media mogul, accusing him of repeated sexual harassment and assault.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeks a minimum of $260 million in damages.

Perry Allegedly Used Fame and Influence for Coercion

According to the lawsuit, Perry used his power in the entertainment industry to manipulate Dixon with promises of professional opportunities.

These alleged promises included producing a TV pilot and casting Dixon in major roles. Instead, the suit claims, Perry subjected the actor to sexual misconduct and later retaliated against him professionally.

Matthew Boyd, attorney for Tyler Perry, issued a strong denial of the accusations. “This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam,” Boyd said in a statement.

He added that Perry would not succumb to a “shakedown” and expressed confidence that the claims would not stand in court.

This is shocking! An actor, Derek Dixon, has hit Tyler Perry with a huge lawsuit filled with claims of harassment and sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/uqxZc7HtKd — Michelle (@Bigbrother_all) June 17, 2025

From Party Staff to TV Star: How Dixon Met Perry

The lawsuit outlines that Perry first encountered Dixon in 2019, when Dixon was part of the staff at a private party hosted by the filmmaker.

Following this event, Perry reportedly offered Dixon an audition, which led to his appearance on Ruthless and eventually a key role in The Oval.

Dixon claims Perry began sending him unsolicited sexual text messages, some of which were included in the lawsuit as screenshots.

One message allegedly read, “What’s it going to take for you to have guiltless sex?” The lawsuit states that Perry’s sexual advances escalated in tandem with Dixon’s growing prominence on the show.

Actor Claims Threats and Coercion on Set

The lawsuit claims Dixon tried to maintain professionalism while navigating Perry’s advances. However, Perry allegedly warned him that failure to reciprocate could result in his character being written off the show. This threat reportedly instilled fear in Dixon and discouraged him from speaking out.

Dixon accuses Perry of multiple assaults, including one incident where Perry allegedly pulled off his clothing, groped him, and attempted to force himself on him. Despite Dixon’s clear rejection, the situation only de-escalated when he redirected the conversation. Perry reportedly apologized the following day and tried to appease Dixon by agreeing to help produce his pilot, Losing It.

The lawsuit suggests that Perry later gave Dixon a raise to keep him silent. Though Perry bought the rights to Losing It, Dixon believes the intent was not to develop the project but to maintain control over him.

Further Allegations of Assault at Perry’s Residence

The lawsuit details another alleged incident where Dixon was staying in a guest room at Perry’s residence. During the stay, Perry is said to have entered Dixon’s bed uninvited and groped him. These repeated incidents reportedly led Dixon to relocate from Atlanta to Los Angeles to distance himself from Perry.

In 2024, Dixon filed a formal complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). When the producers of The Oval failed to respond or take corrective action, Dixon decided to leave the show.

Tyler Perry’s Career and Legacy Under Scrutiny

Tyler Perry, 55, is widely known for his Madea film series and for building a television and film empire, including writing, directing, and producing shows like The Oval. He has also acted in major films such as Gone Girl and Don’t Look Up. These recent allegations have now cast a shadow over his career.

