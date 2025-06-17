Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding: All You Need To Know

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez are preparing for a lavish wedding. The wedding celebrations are expected to run for several days in Venice, Italy, from June 24 to 26. The high-profile wedding has drawn global attention as it features yacht parties, gondola rides, and top-tier Venetian luxury. However, on the flip side, the extravagant wedding is also attracting protests from the Venice locals.

The Extravagant Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez Wedding on the Waters of Venice

The power couple got engaged in May 2023 and have now chosen Venice as the site of their wedding celebrations. While the exact venue has not been revealed yet, reports say that the ceremony is likely to take place aboard Bezos’s $500 million superyacht, Koru, anchored in the Venetian lagoon.

However, due to strict regulations, in Venice large vessels like Bezos’s yacht, at 3,493 gross tons, are barred from entering the Grand Canal or nearing historic areas like St. Mark’s Square. There’s also speculation that the wedding may be held at a restored outdoor theater on a nearby Venetian island, though these reports remain unconfirmed.

Top-Tier Local Vendors Onboard for Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez Wedding

Several top-tier Venetian businesses have been hired for services to contribute to the grand wedding. As per reports, a local design studio famous for handblown Murano glass will provide decorative elements. Rosa Salva, which is the oldest pastry shop in Venice, will prepare an assortment of traditional Venetian treats.

These treats include the buttery bussola biscuit and zaletti cookies, both made with Veneto cornmeal, lemon zest, and raisins.

The décor for the wedding has been handed to London-based event company Lanza & Baucina, The Times reported. The firm is known for managing high-profile events, particularly in Venice.

Star-Studded Guest List for Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez Wedding

The wedding is expected to draw hundreds of elite guests scheduled between June 23 and 28. Celebrations are expected to take over the entire island of San Giorgio, located directly across from St. Mark’s Square. Italian media has reported that nearly every luxury hotel and water taxi in the area has already been booked out by the Jeff Bezos’ wedding party.

But Why Are Locals Protesting Against The Wedding?

Despite making global headlines for its grandeur, many Venetians are not happy with the celebrations taking place in the city. Local activists in Venice have launched protests against Bezos and the disruption the event may cause in the city. Locals argue that such a large-scale private celebration may strain the infrastructure and risk shutting down parts of the historic city.

Bezos, 61, is the world’s third-richest person, with a net worth estimated at $220.9 billion. The Amazon founder also owns the aerospace company Blue Origin, which recently sent a group of women into space.

