Is TikTok Getting Banned In US? Here Is What Trump Just Ordered

TikTok has received yet another reprieve from President Donald Trump as the White House is set to delay the enforcement of a US law that mandates the app’s sale or ban by 90 more days.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a statement said, “President Trump will sign an additional Executive Order this week to keep TikTok up and running,” “As he has said many times, President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark. This extension will last 90 days, which the Administration will spend working to ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to use TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure.”

Law Against TikTok Still in Effect, But Enforcement Stalled

The delay to ban TikTok comes roughly five months after a law took effect requiring the app to either divest from its China-based parent company, ByteDance, or face a ban in the US. The app has largely remained operational despite the law, apart from a brief 14-hour blackout in January. The latest announcement by the White House marks the third time President Trump has extended the enforcement deadline.

The new directive by Trump ensures that TikTok remains accessible to its 170 million US users despite continuing concerns over its Chinese ownership.

Why is TikTok Facing a Ban in the US?

The law to ban TikTok came into effect on January 19 after being signed by then-President Joe Biden. Following the initial blackout in January for around 14-hours, President Trump signed a 75-day extension in one of his first official acts upon returning to office.

A deal to transfer majority control of TikTok’s US operations to American investors was nearly finalized in April. However, President Trump’s additional tariffs on China stalled the deal, prompting a second 75-day delay to keep the app operational.

“There are key matters to be resolved. Any agreement will be subject to approval under Chinese law,” ByteDance said at the time. The parent company indicated that Trump’s tariff move had stalled negotiations. The last 75-day extension was due to expire on June 19 which has now been extended by Trump.

Can US-China Cut a TikTok Deal?

The latest 90-day delay raises hopes and fresh questions about the future of the deal and whether TikTok can remain active in the US in the long term. The Chinese government has approved any sale. It has often made it clear that TikTok’s proprietary algorithm, which is often seen as the heart of the app, would not be included in any transaction.

Trump’s TikTok extension follows a recent trade agreement between Washington and Beijing that claims to ease export controls.

Earlier Tuesday, President Trump expressed cautious optimism to reporters on the recent trade agreement with China. “I think we’ll get it,” he said, referring to Chinese approval. “I think President Xi will ultimately approve it, yes.”

