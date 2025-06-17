Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Erupts In Indonesia: 11km Ash Cloud Rises, Villages Evacuated, Highest Alert Issued

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, erupted on Tuesday, spewing a huge ash cloud. Officials issued the country’s highest alert as the volcano sent an ash column more than 11 kilometers into the sky.

In November 2024, the volcano erupted multiple times, killing nine people and forcing thousands to flee. The ash cloud also led to the flight cancellations.

BREAKING: Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in Indonesia has erupted 🌋 “There was an eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 17:35 WITA with an observed ash column height of ± 10,000 m above the peak (± 11,584 m above sea level),” said the Volcano Observation… pic.twitter.com/lpWZnHQwk1 — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) June 17, 2025

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Volcano Erupts, Spews Large Ash Clouds

The Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupted in the evening, the country’s volcanology agency said, sending the large ash cloud above the tourist island of Flores.

Authorities placed a 7 km exclusion zone around the crater of the 1,584m high twin-peaked volcano. Officials reported that there were no immediate damage or casualties due to the volcano.

The geology agency of the country has issued an alert cautioning people that no one should carry out any activities within 7 km of the eruption. The agency has also warned of potential lahar floods, which are a type of mud or debris flow of volcanic materials, if heavy rainfall happens.

In order to protect from the volcanic ash, people living around were urged by the agency to wear face masks.

Residents Evacuated As Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Volcano Erupts

Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency has said that at least one village had been evacuated by the authorities.

Residents around the volcano were told to evacuate to safe locations. The volcano tremors were still being detected, which indicated ongoing activity in the region.

In May, Lewotobi Laki-laki witnessed an eruption, prompting authorities to raise the level to the most severe.

Laki-Laki, means “man” in Indonesian. It is twinned by a calmer but taller 1,703m named Perempuan, which means “woman” in Indonesian.

Indonesia has a population of more than 270 million people. The country sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” which is a hotspot for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. The country has over 120 active volcanoes, many of which are active and are closely monitored by government agencies.