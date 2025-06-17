Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > World > Who Is Brad Lander? NYC Comptroller And Mayoral Candidate Arrested By Federal Agents At Immigration Court

Who Is Brad Lander? NYC Comptroller And Mayoral Candidate Arrested By Federal Agents At Immigration Court

Brad Lander, New York City Comptroller and Democratic mayoral candidate, was arrested Tuesday by federal agents at an immigration court in Manhattan. The incident unfolded as Lander tried to accompany a person being detained out of a courtroom. Both Lander and the other person were taken into custody, according to the Associated Press.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 23:35:50 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Brad Lander, the New York City Comptroller and Democratic mayoral hopeful, was arrested by federal agents Tuesday at an immigration court. The arrest occurred as Lander attempted to accompany a person out of a courtroom.

According to an AP report, the person Lander was escorting was also taken into custody.

Brad Lander Accompanied Immigrants to Court

According to reports, Lander had spent the morning observing immigration court proceedings. AP quoted Lander saying that he was present “to accompany” some immigrants as they exited the building.

In a video circulating on social media, a federal agent is seen telling Lander, “You’re obstructing,” moments before placing him in handcuffs. The video also shows the fedral agents attempting to physically separate Lander from the another person being detained. Lander is seen to briefly resist, trying to remain close to the person he accompanied, before agents pull him away and detain.

Also Read: Why Is The World Famous Louvre Museum In Paris Shutting Down? Here’s What Happened

Arrest of Brad Lander Comes Days After Senator Padilla Incident

The arrest of Brad Lander comes days after the recent confrontation involving law enforcement and a high-profile Democrat, Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.).   Padilla was handcuffed and removed from a press conference held by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles.

Padilla, commenting on the incident from the Senate floor on Tuesday, said, “If that is what the administration is going to do to a United States senator for having the authority to simply ask a question, imagine what they will do to any American who dares to speak up.”

Who is Brad Lander?

Brad Lander currently serves as New York City’s Comptroller. He is also  acting as the city’s chief financial officer and leading an office of around 800 public servants.

Before being elected as Comptroller in 2021, Lander served 12 years on the City Council, where he co-founded the Council’s Progressive Caucus and pushed for major reforms.

Lander lives in Brooklyn with his wife, Meg Barnette. The couple raised two children, Marek and Rosa.

Also Read: Who Was Ali Shadmani? Israel Claims Killing Iran’s War-Time Chief In Tehran

Tags: brad landernew york city comptroller
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

How Has Rishabh Pant Altered His Batting Stance For England Tests? India Vice-Captain Reveals
India Launches ‘Operation Sindhu’ To Evacuate Indian Citizens Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
“We’ve Learned How To Live With This”: Keren Daka Reflects on Civilian Life In Israel-Iran War | NewsX Exclusive
Iran Warns Trump, Says US Intervention Will Bring ‘Irreparable Damage’
This Is How ChatGPT Helped Narayana Murthy To Write Speeches Faster
BCCI In Trouble: Bombay High Court Directs Board To Pay Rs 538 Crore, Here’s Why
Sedentary Lifestyles and Fast Food: Growing Threats to Kidney Health in Millennials and Gen Z
World Milk Day 2025: Is Your Milk a Hidden Health Hazard?
US President Trump Claims He Stopped War Between India and Pakistan, Calls Modi ‘Fantastic’
Israel Will Not Rest Until Iran’s Nuclear And Missile Programs Are Dismantled: Ex-NSA Yaakov Amidror | NewsX Exclusive

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?