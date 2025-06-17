Who Is Brad Lander? NYC Comptroller And Mayoral Candidate Arrested By Federal Agents At Immigration Court

Brad Lander, the New York City Comptroller and Democratic mayoral hopeful, was arrested by federal agents Tuesday at an immigration court. The arrest occurred as Lander attempted to accompany a person out of a courtroom.

According to an AP report, the person Lander was escorting was also taken into custody.

Brad Lander Accompanied Immigrants to Court

According to reports, Lander had spent the morning observing immigration court proceedings. AP quoted Lander saying that he was present “to accompany” some immigrants as they exited the building.

In a video circulating on social media, a federal agent is seen telling Lander, “You’re obstructing,” moments before placing him in handcuffs. The video also shows the fedral agents attempting to physically separate Lander from the another person being detained. Lander is seen to briefly resist, trying to remain close to the person he accompanied, before agents pull him away and detain.

Arrest of Brad Lander Comes Days After Senator Padilla Incident

The arrest of Brad Lander comes days after the recent confrontation involving law enforcement and a high-profile Democrat, Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.). Padilla was handcuffed and removed from a press conference held by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles.

Padilla, commenting on the incident from the Senate floor on Tuesday, said, “If that is what the administration is going to do to a United States senator for having the authority to simply ask a question, imagine what they will do to any American who dares to speak up.”

Who is Brad Lander?

Brad Lander currently serves as New York City’s Comptroller. He is also acting as the city’s chief financial officer and leading an office of around 800 public servants.

Before being elected as Comptroller in 2021, Lander served 12 years on the City Council, where he co-founded the Council’s Progressive Caucus and pushed for major reforms.

Lander lives in Brooklyn with his wife, Meg Barnette. The couple raised two children, Marek and Rosa.

