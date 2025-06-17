Who Was Ali Shadmani? Israel Claims Killing Iran’s War-Time Chief In Tehran

In a dramatic escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday claimed that Ali Shadmani, a top Iranian military leader described as Iran’s “War-Time Chief of Staff,” was killed during an overnight airstrike in Tehran.

The IDF stated that it acted on precise intelligence and took advantage of a “sudden opportunity” to target a staffed command center in the heart of the Iranian capital, which they say led to the killing of Shadmani. Iran, however, has not yet confirmed his death.

Who Was Ali Shadmani?

Ali Shadmani was one of the most powerful military figures in Iran. According to the IDF, he had direct access to and was closely aligned with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He served as the Commander of the Emergency Command of the Iranian Armed Forces, a critical post that placed both the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian army under his control.

Shadmani also oversaw Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, a crucial component of Iran’s paramilitary structure responsible for combat operations and coordinating firepower strategies. The Associated Press reported that this body operates under the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which holds major influence in both Iran’s defense and regional policies.

Shadmani’s Role in Rising Tensions with Israel

The Israeli military claims that Shadmani played a major role in shaping Iran’s military strategy against Israel, using his position to approve and guide operational plans targeting the Israeli state. His appointment came just days ago, following the reported killing of Major General Gholam Ali Rashid on June 13, during Israel’s “Operation Rising Lion”.

Rashid’s death created a vacuum in Iran’s wartime command structure, and Shadmani was immediately promoted from Deputy Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya and Head of the Operations Directorate within the Iranian General Staff to take over as acting commander. His time in this top role, if confirmed, was tragically brief.

Operation Rising Lion: A Targeted Campaign

Operation Rising Lion, launched by Israel last week, is a surprise military campaign aimed at disrupting what it claims are Iranian plans for escalated attacks against Israel. The IDF has said the campaign targets high-ranking commanders and key strategic infrastructure.

The killing of Rashid last Friday marked the beginning of this campaign. Now, Shadmani’s reported death represents yet another major blow to Iran’s top military leadership within just days.

No Official Confirmation from Iran Yet

Despite the IDF’s strong claims, Iranian state media and government sources have not confirmed Shadmani’s death. Iranian news agency Tasnim, which is aligned with the country’s security establishment, had only recently reported Shadmani’s appointment as the new commander of Khatam al-Anbiya following Rashid’s demise.

If verified, Shadmani’s death would be among the most high-profile assassinations carried out by Israel since tensions between the two regional powers escalated. Analysts believe Iran may delay acknowledgment until internal assessments and security procedures are completed.

Rising Concerns Over Widening Conflict

With Israel striking targets inside Tehran and continuing its aggressive Operation Rising Lion, the international community is growing increasingly concerned about the potential for a wider Middle East conflict. Both countries have escalated rhetoric and military maneuvers in recent weeks.

The Israeli government maintains that its military actions are pre-emptive and intelligence-based, while Iran accuses Israel of state-sponsored terrorism. No ceasefire or diplomatic breakthrough appears in sight as the two adversaries remain locked in a dangerous standoff.

ALSO READ: They Know How To Reach Me’: Trump Denies Iran Peace Talks In Fiery Morning Post