‘They Know How To Reach Me’: Trump Denies Iran Peace Talks In Fiery Morning Post

In a sharply worded early morning post, former U.S. President Donald Trump denied initiating any peace talks with Iran, stating the responsibility lies squarely with Tehran if they wish to engage in negotiations.

The statement was made on Truth Social, Trump’s social media platform, where he posted at 5:20 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, directly responding to circulating media reports that suggested he had reached out to Iranian officials to discuss a peace framework.

“I have not reached out to Iran for ‘Peace Talks’ in any way, shape, or form. This is just more HIGHLY FABRICATED, FAKE NEWS!” Trump wrote. “If they want to talk, they know how to reach me. They should have taken the deal that was on the table — Would have saved a lot of lives!!!”

Trump Slams Media Reports as “Fake News”

The post is consistent with Trump’s long-standing habit of discrediting mainstream news sources, often labeling unfavorable coverage as “fake news.” He offered no specific names of media outlets or journalists but stressed that the narrative about him initiating contact with Iran was completely false.

The early-morning timing of the post also attracted attention, as Trump has previously used his early social media activity to shape the news cycle and speak directly to his base before official outlets report on issues.

Trump References Previous Iran Deal

Trump’s message also made reference to a prior deal that Iran allegedly turned down, although he did not specify which proposal he was referring to. During his presidency, Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018, a move that reignited tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Since then, there have been no formal agreements between the two countries, and talks during the Biden administration stalled after Iran reportedly demanded the lifting of all sanctions before complying with nuclear restrictions.

No Immediate Response from Iranian Officials

As of now, Iranian government officials have not responded publicly to Trump’s post. However, Trump’s statement may elicit reactions from Tehran or spark commentary from foreign policy analysts, especially given ongoing instability in the Middle East.

The relationship between the U.S. and Iran remains highly strained, with past incidents involving military escalations, sanctions, and cyber operations. Any talk or speculation about renewed negotiations tends to draw international attention.

Political Context: Eye on the 2024 U.S. Election

Trump’s post also comes in the backdrop of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign, where he remains a leading Republican contender. The Middle East has consistently been a central focus of U.S. foreign policy, and Trump’s approach to Iran could be a defining part of his platform if re-elected.

His statement may be aimed at reinforcing his “America First” foreign policy stance, where he emphasized toughness on adversaries and rejection of multilateral agreements unless they were significantly revised.

Reactions Mixed on Social Media

While Trump’s core supporters echoed his denial and criticism of media outlets, others on social media questioned the need for such an assertive post if no outreach had occurred. Analysts say the post appears to be a pre-emptive strike against any future reports or leaks that may suggest otherwise.

