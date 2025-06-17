Secret Talks Caught On Camera? Giorgia Meloni Seen Rolling Her Eyes After Emmanuel Macron Whisper To Her During G7 Summit

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was caught on camera rolling her eyes after French President Emmanuel Macron whispered something to her during a session at the G7 Summit.

The candid moment took place at the Kananaskis resort in Canada, where global leaders convened amid growing international tensions.

G7 Leaders Meet Amid Global Crises

The Group of Seven (G7) – including the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the EU – gathered to address escalating conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

During the roundtable, Meloni leaned in to hear Macron, only to visibly roll her eyes in response, a gesture that quickly went viral online.

Awkward Moments Continue with Trump and Carney

In another tense moment, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney interrupted US President Donald Trump during a press interaction.

When Trump began addressing questions about his immigration stance, Carney stepped in, citing time constraints and redirecting focus back to the summit agenda.

Trump Criticizes Russia’s G7 Expulsion

Donald Trump added fuel to the summit’s tensions by calling Russia’s 2014 removal from the G7 a “big mistake.” He controversially blamed the expulsion for worsening ties and indirectly contributing to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Trump also claimed, “Putin speaks to me. He doesn’t speak to anybody else,” drawing sharp reactions from other leaders.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer responded diplomatically, stating that he is “happy with the make-up of the G7.” Downing Street emphasized Starmer’s firm support for the current alliance structure despite Trump’s disruptive statements.

Trump Suggests Putin as Mediator in Israel-Iran Conflict

Trump also revealed he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin recently and suggested that Putin could mediate in the growing conflict between Israel and Iran. French President Macron quickly dismissed this idea, stating that a country involved in an illegal war (Ukraine) couldn’t serve as a neutral negotiator.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to meet G7 leaders soon to demand stronger sanctions on Russia and additional military aid. Trump’s remarks have complicated expectations, casting a shadow over Ukraine’s agenda at the summit.

As the summit progresses, leaders are looking ahead to their upcoming NATO meeting. They aim to influence Trump’s stance on Russia, pushing for harsher sanctions and a unified Western front. Macron stated that the G7 should focus on regaining convergence, particularly regarding Russia’s aggression.

G7 Divided on Israel-Iran De-escalation

Efforts to issue a joint statement on the Israel-Iran conflict are facing resistance, largely due to Trump’s unpredictable position.

While Canada and several European countries support a unified diplomatic message, insiders admit it remains uncertain whether consensus can be reached.

ALSO READ: Emmanuel Macron Always Gets It Wrong: Donald Trump Reveals The Real Reason Why He Left The G7 Summit Early