Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > World > Secret Talks Caught On Camera? Giorgia Meloni Seen Rolling Her Eyes After Emmanuel Macron Whisper To Her During G7 Summit

Secret Talks Caught On Camera? Giorgia Meloni Seen Rolling Her Eyes After Emmanuel Macron Whisper To Her During G7 Summit

Giorgia Meloni's eye-roll at Emmanuel Macron during the G7 Summit sparks viral buzz, as Trump’s remarks on Russia and Iran fuel tensions among global leaders.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 12:13:03 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was caught on camera rolling her eyes after French President Emmanuel Macron whispered something to her during a session at the G7 Summit.

The candid moment took place at the Kananaskis resort in Canada, where global leaders convened amid growing international tensions.

G7 Leaders Meet Amid Global Crises

The Group of Seven (G7) – including the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the EU – gathered to address escalating conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

During the roundtable, Meloni leaned in to hear Macron, only to visibly roll her eyes in response, a gesture that quickly went viral online.

Awkward Moments Continue with Trump and Carney

In another tense moment, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney interrupted US President Donald Trump during a press interaction.

When Trump began addressing questions about his immigration stance, Carney stepped in, citing time constraints and redirecting focus back to the summit agenda.

Trump Criticizes Russia’s G7 Expulsion

Donald Trump added fuel to the summit’s tensions by calling Russia’s 2014 removal from the G7 a “big mistake.” He controversially blamed the expulsion for worsening ties and indirectly contributing to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Trump also claimed, “Putin speaks to me. He doesn’t speak to anybody else,” drawing sharp reactions from other leaders.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer responded diplomatically, stating that he is “happy with the make-up of the G7.” Downing Street emphasized Starmer’s firm support for the current alliance structure despite Trump’s disruptive statements.

Trump Suggests Putin as Mediator in Israel-Iran Conflict

Trump also revealed he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin recently and suggested that Putin could mediate in the growing conflict between Israel and Iran. French President Macron quickly dismissed this idea, stating that a country involved in an illegal war (Ukraine) couldn’t serve as a neutral negotiator.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to meet G7 leaders soon to demand stronger sanctions on Russia and additional military aid. Trump’s remarks have complicated expectations, casting a shadow over Ukraine’s agenda at the summit.

As the summit progresses, leaders are looking ahead to their upcoming NATO meeting. They aim to influence Trump’s stance on Russia, pushing for harsher sanctions and a unified Western front. Macron stated that the G7 should focus on regaining convergence, particularly regarding Russia’s aggression.

G7 Divided on Israel-Iran De-escalation

Efforts to issue a joint statement on the Israel-Iran conflict are facing resistance, largely due to Trump’s unpredictable position.

While Canada and several European countries support a unified diplomatic message, insiders admit it remains uncertain whether consensus can be reached.

ALSO READ:  Emmanuel Macron Always Gets It Wrong: Donald Trump Reveals The Real Reason Why He Left The G7 Summit Early

Tags: emmanuel macrong7 summitgiorgia melonilatest world news
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump: ‘We Know Exactly Where Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Hiding’, Warns Iran To Surrender Unconditionally
Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?