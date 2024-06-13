Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 – A Thrilling Return To Intense Action, Gameplay Details Revealed

Anyone who is well acquainted with the gaming universe needs no introduction to the Call of Duty franchise. The first-person shooter has captivated its fans and others alike for years with its top-of-the-class visuals and action that brings one to the edges of their sofa.

In the recent Xbox showcase event, the industry giant Activision unveiled the return of the much-awaited Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, with the Xbox chief Phil Spencer exhibiting its first gameplay. This was enough to catch the eyes of die-hard fans of the franchise, as the last edition came out in 2020.

Black Ops 6: The Lore

Treyarch is all set to unleash its new edition of Call of Duty and just like its previous versions the story is captivating and is politically spiced up with references that include former US Presidents and is centred around the Gulf War. The storyline of the game is a sequel to Black Ops II and Black Ops which also took place in the Cold War era during the 1990s.

Troy Marshall and CIA handler Jane Harrow are the two main protagonists in whose boots the player will step into, who must go off-grid in order to save the world.

The Mission Design

Modern Warfare III only gave us a sneak peek of the open-world capabilities of Call of Duty, but this time it seems that the gameplay will include both linear as well as open-world features.

The game is all set to feature some of the biggest names in history such as George Bush and Bill Clinton with locations that are in the US and a desert in Iraq which is apparently one of the biggest maps the developers have conjured. It also features the terrain of Russian steppes which will provide a good mix-up of maps in which one can indulge and test their senses.

This time around there will be consequences to your actions with each mission providing the player with the option to barter, negotiate, and use their silver tongue in conversations in the game to steer the the game towards their desired outcome.

You’ll also find something called the Safehouse: essentially, it’s an old KGB base transformed into a sanctuary on the coast. Here, you can gather yourself between missions, have conversations with allies, and strategize your next moves. And naturally, there’s the thrill of uncovering the secrets hidden within the building.

The Weapons

Now let’s get to the most exciting part of the game where the Call of Duty series never ceases to amaze its audience, the weapons! The game is set in the Cold War era and it is safe for us to assume that it will feature weapons from the same era itself. The game is set to feature undercover co-op missions that will definitely give the players an option to customize as well as have some DIY options.

Another feature that is set to change the gameplay dynamics of the game is the introduction of a dedicated melee slot in the weapons. Going further the Activision studios did not stop there and have introduced a third weapon slot that is like a dream to anyone who plays the game, before that only two weapon slots were available.

The Magnum Opus, Multiplayer

For all those who have played the series multiplayer lets the gamers dive into a new universe altogether, and not to worry as this game is packed with features such as 16 maps at the initial launch with 12 6v6 maps and four strike maps that can be customized even further to 2v2 or 6v6 gaming modes.

Moving further there will now be three classes of players you can choose from Enforcers, specialists in hunting and eliminating targets; Recon, dedicated to gathering intelligence on enemy movements; and Strategists, adept at disrupting enemy objectives or diverting their attention.

New Gameplay Dynamics

One major addition is the new ‘Omnimovement’ system, set to enhance multiplayer gameplay. Developers assure it will revolutionize the gaming experience for the better.

Essentially, this feature grants players the freedom to sprint, manoeuvre, and slide in any direction they desire, even backwards. Unlike before, where movement was limited to a straight line, now players can skillfully evade danger by diving and manoeuvring in diverse directions. Additionally, players can slowly rotate while prone, offering enhanced tactical options from a lying position.

Beware Zombies Are Back!!

The beloved zombie’s mode is back with its own mini-campaign situated in the Cold War era in the storyline dubbed Dark Aether.

Platforms

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is now available to preorder on the following platforms.

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

PC (Microsoft Store)

PC (Battle.Net)

PC (Steam)

Game Pass (Xbox Consoles and PC Microsoft Store)

Initial release date: 24 October 2024

