LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Caught On Cam: UK Truck Driver Busy Scrolling Naked Pictures Of Women Kills A Father Of Two, Gets 10 Years In Jail

Caught On Cam: UK Truck Driver Busy Scrolling Naked Pictures Of Women Kills A Father Of Two, Gets 10 Years In Jail

A UK truck driver, Neil Platt, has been jailed for 10 years after admitting to causing death by distracted driving in Lancashire. Platt was using his phone while driving when he fatally crashed into Danni Aitchison’s Hyundai Kona in May 2024. The shocking case has raised road safety concerns.

Watching Porn While Driving, UK Truck Driver Lands In Fatal Crash (Photo: Lancashire Police/ X)
Watching Porn While Driving, UK Truck Driver Lands In Fatal Crash (Photo: Lancashire Police/ X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 22, 2025 15:39:06 IST

On Friday, September 19, a truck driver in the UK admitted to guilty to causing death through distracted driving. The accident that claimed the life of Neil Platt was on May 17, 2024, when Platt, who was aged 43, was driving along one of the highways in Skelmersdale, Lancashire.

Platt was talking on his phone as he drove the truck. Moreover, it turned out that the vehicle driver was so distracted watching porn on his phone a few days after driving that he had lost his attention on the road ahead and hit a car that was commuting on the highway.

UK Truck Driver Jailed 10 Years for Fatal Crash While Distracted on Phone

One of the fatal accidents was when the Hyundai Kona that was being driven by Danni Aitchison hit the truck, and the car exploded in a blaze. Aitchison, a father of two was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is also reported that at the time of the fatal crash, Aitchison was on a phone call chatting with his wife. During the hearing on September 19, Platt pleaded guilty to the death of a married father of two by being distracted by his phone, viewing porn.

Fatal Incident Caught On Camera

There has been a video released in which only some footage was taken in the truck when Platt was driving during the crash. It is possible to see Platt being heavily distracted by his phone at the time of driving the truck.

His head is seen on the phone as is observed in the video, and he is also caught surfing on the phone. He suddenly hit the truck into the car in front of him. Shocked, Platt was observed to be regretting and putting his hands over his head immediately after the accident.

Platt has been given a sentence of 10 years. He will spend two-thirds of his time in custody, and when he is released, he will not be allowed to drive for seven years.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh Horror: Drunk Man Takes Revenge From Poisonous Snake, Bites Off His Head After Getting Bitten, Sleeps Next To It

Tags: accident videoLancashiretrending newsUK Truck Driverviral video

RELATED News

Andhra Pradesh Horror: Drunk Man Takes Revenge From Poisonous Snake, Bites Off His Head After Getting Bitten, Sleeps Next To It
Caught On Cam: Teacher Caught Getting Foot Massage From Students, Internet Demands Immediate Firing
Pawan Kalyan Roars At OG Pre Release Event, Gives Grand Entry Amid Rain, Forgets That He Is Deputy CM, WATCH
Google Gemini Nano Banana: How To Generate Retro Saree AI Images With Global Tourist Spots
22-Year-Old Quits Rs 60,000 Job For Health: Video Goes Viral, Netizens React!

LATEST NEWS

Mohanlal starrer 'Drishyam 3' shooting begins, actor shares photos from pooja ceremony
"Bhaut garv hai is film pe": Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa express happiness as 'Homebound' is India's Oscar entry
How Dreams of Death and Falling Reflect Our Inner Emotions
Why People Who Sing or Hum Constantly Could Be Hiding Something Big
Naresh Sisodia, the entrepreneur behind the Investo Group of Companies, is launching a new music company called "Investo Music"
Asia Cup: Pakistan management protests over Fakhar Zaman's dismissal against India
Air India Flight Witnesses Mid Air Scare, After Passenger Tries To Open Cockpit Door
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, September 23, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Keeping Saving For Safety
If You Walk Fast, This Shocking Truth About Your Personality Might Surprise You
Meet India’s Youngest Trailblazer: A 6-Year-Old, Class 1 student, Thevaky Sets World Record in 155-Foot Blindfolded Rappelling
Caught On Cam: UK Truck Driver Busy Scrolling Naked Pictures Of Women Kills A Father Of Two, Gets 10 Years In Jail

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Cam: UK Truck Driver Busy Scrolling Naked Pictures Of Women Kills A Father Of Two, Gets 10 Years In Jail

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Cam: UK Truck Driver Busy Scrolling Naked Pictures Of Women Kills A Father Of Two, Gets 10 Years In Jail
Caught On Cam: UK Truck Driver Busy Scrolling Naked Pictures Of Women Kills A Father Of Two, Gets 10 Years In Jail
Caught On Cam: UK Truck Driver Busy Scrolling Naked Pictures Of Women Kills A Father Of Two, Gets 10 Years In Jail
Caught On Cam: UK Truck Driver Busy Scrolling Naked Pictures Of Women Kills A Father Of Two, Gets 10 Years In Jail

QUICK LINKS