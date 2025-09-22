Caught On Cam: UK Truck Driver Busy Scrolling Naked Pictures Of Women Kills A Father Of Two, Gets 10 Years In Jail

On Friday, September 19, a truck driver in the UK admitted to guilty to causing death through distracted driving. The accident that claimed the life of Neil Platt was on May 17, 2024, when Platt, who was aged 43, was driving along one of the highways in Skelmersdale, Lancashire.

Platt was talking on his phone as he drove the truck. Moreover, it turned out that the vehicle driver was so distracted watching porn on his phone a few days after driving that he had lost his attention on the road ahead and hit a car that was commuting on the highway.

UK Truck Driver Jailed 10 Years for Fatal Crash While Distracted on Phone

One of the fatal accidents was when the Hyundai Kona that was being driven by Danni Aitchison hit the truck, and the car exploded in a blaze. Aitchison, a father of two was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is also reported that at the time of the fatal crash, Aitchison was on a phone call chatting with his wife. During the hearing on September 19, Platt pleaded guilty to the death of a married father of two by being distracted by his phone, viewing porn.

Trucker sentenced to 10 years for killing dad of two while driving and scrolling through porn https://t.co/Rw6kWtlpug pic.twitter.com/nCMYllmm9Y — New York Post (@nypost) September 20, 2025

Fatal Incident Caught On Camera

There has been a video released in which only some footage was taken in the truck when Platt was driving during the crash. It is possible to see Platt being heavily distracted by his phone at the time of driving the truck.

His head is seen on the phone as is observed in the video, and he is also caught surfing on the phone. He suddenly hit the truck into the car in front of him. Shocked, Platt was observed to be regretting and putting his hands over his head immediately after the accident.

Platt has been given a sentence of 10 years. He will spend two-thirds of his time in custody, and when he is released, he will not be allowed to drive for seven years.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh Horror: Drunk Man Takes Revenge From Poisonous Snake, Bites Off His Head After Getting Bitten, Sleeps Next To It