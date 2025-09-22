Andhra Pradesh Horror: Drunk Man Takes Revenge From Poisonous Snake, Bites Off His Head After Getting Bitten, Sleeps Next To It

Still, in an accident that has shocked and horrified the people of Andhra Pradesh in the village of Chiyyavaram in Thottambedi mandal, a man who was drunk while being attacked by a snake reportedly bit off the head of the snake.

The strange incident apparently took place on late night of Thursday.

Drunk Man Bites Off Snake’s Head

Known as Venkatesh, the man had gone home drunk when a black krait, which is considered a dangerous snake, stung him. People tell me that he did not turn to someone directly, but being intoxicated by alcohol, he ran to its reptile, bit off its head with his teeth, and killed it right away. Witnesses dubbed the act frightening.

To make it even more shocking, Venkatesh is reported to have taken the dead snake home that was dead and laid it next to his bed where he slept.

It was as though he was not even aware of the danger of the venom which had already penetrated his body, and this was what one of the residents, though he wished not to be named, maintained.

Tirupati Doctors Treat Drunk Man

At the beginning of Friday morning, the condition of Venkatesh became extremely bad as the snake venom diffused throughout his system. He was taken to the government area hospital Srikalahasti and rushed by his family. He was first attended to in first aid before being taken to SVRR Government general hospital in Tirupati as a patient.

The medics at SVRR affirmed that he is in a critical state and under intensive care.

Doctors caution that the black krait is very toxic, and its poison may prove fatal unless administered in time. It is very likely that alcohol diminished his judgment and reaction to the bite. It could be that he instinctively bit the snake, but that did not counter the venom that was already in his blood system, a doctor at SVRR observed.

The local community is still rattled by the incident. The people in the states said that they could not believe when they woke up to the news and that it was horrifying. The way that such a risky act was not reported until the following morning is something that many people are wondering. It is a lesson on the vagaries of snakes, how alcohol can cause you to make a careless choice, said a neighbour.

The governments have advised people living in villages to be more careful at night and to ensure that they seek medical attention whenever they are bitten by snakes instead of fighting back. Tirupati Forest Department has also raised a warning on the hazards of working with the venomous snakes.

At the moment, Venkatesh is still in critical condition and his destiny is not known yet, whereas the dead snake has already become a strange image of the strange events of the night. The story is going viral on the social media and garnering far more attention than Chiyyavaram and prompting discussions regarding alcohol, instinct and human-wildlife interactions.

ALSO READ: Ajmer Horror: Tourists Terrified After Spotting Five-Foot Cobra Emerging From Hotel Room Toilet, What Happened Next Will Shock You