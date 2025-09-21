LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Ajmer Horror: Tourists Terrified After Spotting Five-Foot Cobra Emerging From Hotel Room Toilet, What Happened Next Will Shock You

Ajmer Horror: Tourists Terrified After Spotting Five-Foot Cobra Emerging From Hotel Room Toilet, What Happened Next Will Shock You

Panic gripped a hotel in Ajmer after a five-foot cobra slithered into a bathroom through the toilet, terrifying tourists. The Rajasthan Cobra Team rescued and released the snake safely. Experts link rising human-snake encounters to climate change, urbanization, and habitat loss, urging awareness.

Cobra Found in Hotel Toilet Shocks Tourists in Ajmer ( PHOTO: X)
Cobra Found in Hotel Toilet Shocks Tourists in Ajmer ( PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 21, 2025 10:59:28 IST

Hotel visitors in a hotel in Ajmer got a shocking experience when a five-foot cobra, which drains its venom, got into the bathroom of a second-floor room. The serpent had made its way through the toilet and the tourists were terrified and caused panic within the hotel.

Ajmer Hotel Panic: 5-Foot Cobra Found in Bathroom

The play commenced after a guest had noticed the reptile as he entered the washroom. Not long afterwards, footage of the event became viral, and it was revealed that the cobra struck in self-defence as teams of the Rajasthan Cobra Team meticulously completed the rescue.

The snake was successfully caught after a tense operation and, in the end released to a neighbouring forest. Fortunately, none of them were injured.

This was a strange event that has again brought into focus the increasing possibility of human-snake contact in India.

What is the reason behind increase in snake experiences

Climate change, rapid urbanisation and dwindling natural habitats are cited by experts as some of the leading causes. An increase in temperature and humidity is increasing the habitat of cobras and vipers, particularly in the northern and northeastern regions of India.

The encroachment of snakes into human communities by development, loss of trees, and building activities and lure of prey in cities such as rodents further endangers the survival of snakes. Snakes usually take refuge in homes and hotels during the monsoon when their holes are flooded.

The conditions of poor housing, open drains and ignorance complicate the situation. Analysts emphasise that urban design and civic enlightenment should be improved to reduce the risks.

Safety tips for travellers

Although it is difficult to turn hotel rooms into snake-proof, there are several things that a traveler can do to minimize the risks:

Look in the rooms, in bathrooms, corners, under beds and behind curtains.

Always inspect the washroom toilet, drains and pipes.

Close balcony and bathroom doors, and make sure that there are no cracks below doors or open vents.

Keep off the floor shoes, bags, and clothes, and inspect them prior to use.

Search the dark using a flashlight in the night.

And never attempt to hunt or to follow a snake. Gradually move away and notify alert hotel staff/ rescue services.

Train the children and travel buddies on how to remain calm in such confrontations.

The case of Ajmer is a wakeup to the fact that nature may occasionally overstep boundaries and human areas and the only way to protect against it is to be aware.

ALSO READ: What’s Cooking? Gigantic JCB Machine In Viral Video Seen Stirring Dal Makhni In A Massive Vessel, Fans Get Worried About Food Hygiene

RELATED News

Caught On Cam: 8-Year-Old Riding Bicycle In Kerala Chokes On A Chewing-Gum, Locals’ Quick-Thinking Saves Her Life
What’s Cooking? Gigantic JCB Machine In Viral Video Seen Stirring Dal Makhni In A Massive Vessel, Fans Get Worried About Food Hygiene
Watch: Dhanashree Verma Cries For Pawan Singh During Rise And Fall, But Why? Here’s What Really Happened
Chaos At SFO: Emirates Flight To India Delayed By Three Hours As Passengers Bailed Last-Minute Over Donald Trump’s H-1B Visa Fee Hike- Watch!
Solar Eclipse 2025: What To Eat, Avoid And Food Rules You Need To Follow During Surya Grahan

LATEST NEWS

Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi To Address Nation Today
Asia Cup: MMA fighter Ishika Thite urges fans to "keep supporting" ahead of India-Pakistan Super Four clash
Solar Eclipse 2025: Today Surya Grahan Time, Visibility, Regions And Safety Tips
Ajmer Horror: Tourists Terrified After Spotting Five-Foot Cobra Emerging From Hotel Room Toilet, What Happened Next Will Shock You
Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde’s Account Hacked During India Pakistan Asia Cup, Restored in 45 Minutes
"I call on youth to root out addiction from society":Sukanta Majumdar joins 'Namo Yuva Run' in Kolkata
Mumbai Cruise Terminal Inauguration: A New Era For India’s Cruise Tourism
Pakistan: Punjab curbs wheat movement, launches geotagging to avert crisis after floods
Surya Grahan 2025: Is Solar Eclipse Harmful For Pregnant Women? Must-Read Safety Tips Inside
Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award, calls his honour "well-deserved"
Ajmer Horror: Tourists Terrified After Spotting Five-Foot Cobra Emerging From Hotel Room Toilet, What Happened Next Will Shock You

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ajmer Horror: Tourists Terrified After Spotting Five-Foot Cobra Emerging From Hotel Room Toilet, What Happened Next Will Shock You

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ajmer Horror: Tourists Terrified After Spotting Five-Foot Cobra Emerging From Hotel Room Toilet, What Happened Next Will Shock You
Ajmer Horror: Tourists Terrified After Spotting Five-Foot Cobra Emerging From Hotel Room Toilet, What Happened Next Will Shock You
Ajmer Horror: Tourists Terrified After Spotting Five-Foot Cobra Emerging From Hotel Room Toilet, What Happened Next Will Shock You
Ajmer Horror: Tourists Terrified After Spotting Five-Foot Cobra Emerging From Hotel Room Toilet, What Happened Next Will Shock You

QUICK LINKS