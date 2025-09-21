Ajmer Horror: Tourists Terrified After Spotting Five-Foot Cobra Emerging From Hotel Room Toilet, What Happened Next Will Shock You

Hotel visitors in a hotel in Ajmer got a shocking experience when a five-foot cobra, which drains its venom, got into the bathroom of a second-floor room. The serpent had made its way through the toilet and the tourists were terrified and caused panic within the hotel.

Ajmer Hotel Panic: 5-Foot Cobra Found in Bathroom

The play commenced after a guest had noticed the reptile as he entered the washroom. Not long afterwards, footage of the event became viral, and it was revealed that the cobra struck in self-defence as teams of the Rajasthan Cobra Team meticulously completed the rescue.

The snake was successfully caught after a tense operation and, in the end released to a neighbouring forest. Fortunately, none of them were injured.

This was a strange event that has again brought into focus the increasing possibility of human-snake contact in India.

What is the reason behind increase in snake experiences

Climate change, rapid urbanisation and dwindling natural habitats are cited by experts as some of the leading causes. An increase in temperature and humidity is increasing the habitat of cobras and vipers, particularly in the northern and northeastern regions of India.

The encroachment of snakes into human communities by development, loss of trees, and building activities and lure of prey in cities such as rodents further endangers the survival of snakes. Snakes usually take refuge in homes and hotels during the monsoon when their holes are flooded.

The conditions of poor housing, open drains and ignorance complicate the situation. Analysts emphasise that urban design and civic enlightenment should be improved to reduce the risks.

Safety tips for travellers

Although it is difficult to turn hotel rooms into snake-proof, there are several things that a traveler can do to minimize the risks:

Look in the rooms, in bathrooms, corners, under beds and behind curtains.

Always inspect the washroom toilet, drains and pipes.

Close balcony and bathroom doors, and make sure that there are no cracks below doors or open vents.

Keep off the floor shoes, bags, and clothes, and inspect them prior to use.

Search the dark using a flashlight in the night.

And never attempt to hunt or to follow a snake. Gradually move away and notify alert hotel staff/ rescue services.

Train the children and travel buddies on how to remain calm in such confrontations.

The case of Ajmer is a wakeup to the fact that nature may occasionally overstep boundaries and human areas and the only way to protect against it is to be aware.

