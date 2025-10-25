LIVE TV
Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Vidhi – Step-by-Step Guide for Devotees

Nahay Khay, the first day of Chhath Puja 2025, marks the beginning of the four-day festival. Devotees purify themselves with a holy bath in rivers or ponds, prepare and consume a simple satvik meal, and clean their homes to create a sacred space. This ritual symbolizes spiritual and physical purification and sets the tone for the upcoming days of fasting, prayers, and offerings to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya.

Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Vidhi – Step-by-Step Guide for Devotees

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: October 25, 2025 13:17:35 IST

Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Vidhi – Step-by-Step Guide for Devotees

Nahay Khay signifies the sacred initiation of Chhath Puja, which outlines the systematic and ritualistic nature of the 4-day festival honouring Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. It is on October 25, 2025, when followers are engaging in the experiential aspects of spiritual-purification, physical-purification, and a disciplined preparation of sattvik food. I offer the following easily-accepted and practice based, step-by-step methodology for a devotee to do Nahay Khay with spirit and accuracy. 

Step 1: Purification Bath

Devotees wake before sunrise to have a holy dip in a nearby river, pond, or having plunged in Gangajal at home. This is not only an act of physical cleansing but serves as a resemblance of spiritual cleansing and the readiness to take on the coming vrat. There are many devotees who will return to their household with either a container of water from the river, or also sprinkle it into their home. 

Step 2: Cleaning the House and Kitchen

Having completed the purification bath, the devotee continues to clean the entire house, giving attention to the kitchen and utensils. All that will go into the cooking must be free of dirt. The atmosphere must also remain calm, because cleanliness needed to sustain purity must also be continued through the spirit of tremendous righteous discipline. 

Step 3: Sattvik Sankalp (Vow)

The vrati (primary worshipper) then silently makes a vows that they will sincerely carry through with all of the practises – actions or thoughts that would be deemed negative are avoided, and meaningful discipline is adhered to during the next days of Chhath. A void of sorts, is where the vrati has established a commitment to continue on even further into the practice, without allowing for any distractions that can interfere with the flow of spiritual energy that they have an expectation of feelings from the subsequent practices.

Step 4: Preparing the Nahay-Khay Meal

The preparation is only of sattvik (pure vegetarian) vegetarian food. Common items are as follows: 

  • Kaddu-Bhat – Kaddu (bottle gourd) cooked with arwa rice.
  • Chana Dal – Bengal gram lentil cooked with minimal seasonings and spices. 

No onion, garlic or commercial spices should be used. Cooking can only be done using new or purified kitchen utensils made of bronze or clay to further purify the sanctity of the food.

Step 5: Offering Bhog 

The vrati of Nahay Khay will eat only after offering the freshly cooked meal as bhog to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. The vrati takes only a single meal, which represents their last meal.  The devotees in the home will eat after the bhog is made to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. bhog cannot be eaten later.  

Step 6: Attire/Conduct 

The devotion of Nahay Khay includes attire and conduct. On the day of Nahay Khay clean, new clothes, preferably yellow or orange sarees for the womenfolk are worn.

The devotees strive to have a sober, calm, and cheerful mind. The devotee will keep anger, conflict, and fighting in the home away, focus on prayer, and have a peaceful mind.

Tips + Wishes

  • Never have non-vegetarian food, onion, garlic, or packaged food at home.
  • Be simple and calm in all activities.
  • “May Nahay Khay bring you health, harmony, and prosperity for you and your family. Jai Chhathi Maiya!”​.

By carrying out the Nahay Khay process step-by-step, devotees lay the sacred groundwork which follows for the rest of Chhath Puja. Cleanliness, sincerity in promises made, and preparation of sattvik yi all contribute to the spiritual and ritual cleanliness which is so important for this vibrant festival.

Practices for Nahay Khay may vary by region and family tradition. Devotees should follow local customs and ensure safe and clean water for bathing while performing the ritual.

Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Vidhi – Step-by-Step Guide for Devotees

