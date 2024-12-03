Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Comedian Sunil Pal Goes Missing After Attending A Show; Wife Files Complaint

Comedian Sunil Pal, famous for his win on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, has gone missing after attending a show outside Mumbai. His wife filed a missing person’s complaint after being unable to reach him.

Comedian Sunil Pal Goes Missing After Attending A Show; Wife Files Complaint

Comedian Sunil Pal, renowned for his stand-up comedy, has reportedly gone missing after attending a show outside Mumbai. His wife, Sarita, filed a missing person’s complaint with the Santacruz police station after being unable to contact him for several hours.

According to reports, Sunil Pal attended an event outside Mumbai and was scheduled to return home on December 3. However, he has yet to return, and his phone has been unreachable. Concerned for his safety, Sarita contacted the police, and investigations are now underway. Authorities are gathering information about his recent whereabouts, the show he attended, and who he was with.

Sunil Pal’s Last Instagram Post

Before going missing, Sunil Pal shared a video on Instagram showing him on a boat with a safety jacket, accompanied by other people. The caption read, “NadiyaKePaar #Sunilpalcomedian #Standupcomedy #fun #event #show #function,” suggesting the video was from the event he attended outside Mumbai.

Sunil Pal gained widespread recognition after winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He quickly became a beloved figure in the Indian comedy scene, known for his stand-up routines and hilarious performances. Apart from his television fame, he also appeared in small roles in Bollywood films such as Phir Hera Pheri (2006) and Kick (2014).

In March 2023, he made headlines for criticizing The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show for its use of inappropriate language, sparking debates across the comedy world.

Investigations Ongoing

While police continue their investigations, Sunil Pal’s fans are anxiously awaiting updates on his whereabouts. Authorities are working to uncover more details about the comedian’s activities leading up to his disappearance.

MUST READ:Vir Das Meets Loyal Fan Who Waited 2-Years To Watch Him Live: ‘Her Dad is Very Proud

Filed under

Comedian Sunil Pal Sunil Pal’s Disappearance The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005

Advertisement

Also Read

Will Trump Pardon Himself If He Becomes President Again? His Top Advisor Says: ‘That Would Be Something…’

Will Trump Pardon Himself If He Becomes President Again? His Top Advisor Says: ‘That Would...

25 Hour Countdown Starts For ISRO To Launch Europe’s Proba-3 Satellites

25 Hour Countdown Starts For ISRO To Launch Europe’s Proba-3 Satellites

Israel Vazquez, Three Time World Champion Dies At 46 From Cancer

Israel Vazquez, Three Time World Champion Dies At 46 From Cancer

UK Parliament Voices Deep Concerns Over Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

UK Parliament Voices Deep Concerns Over Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Kendrick Lamar Announces 2025 Stadium Tour With SZA; Deets Inside

Kendrick Lamar Announces 2025 Stadium Tour With SZA; Deets Inside

Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Announces 2025 Stadium Tour With SZA; Deets Inside

Kendrick Lamar Announces 2025 Stadium Tour With SZA; Deets Inside

Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef With NBA YoungBoy’s Younger Brother

Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef

When Did Gaurav Khanna Join Rupali Ganguly’s Show Anupamaa? ‘Swag Se Karoji Inka Swagat’ Is How The Actress Introduced Him

When Did Gaurav Khanna Join Rupali Ganguly’s Show Anupamaa? ‘Swag Se Karoji Inka Swagat’ Is

‘I’m a Dark Black Woman’: Serena Williams Calls Out ‘Haters’ Claiming She Bleaches Her Skin

‘I’m a Dark Black Woman’: Serena Williams Calls Out ‘Haters’ Claiming She Bleaches Her Skin

Tom Cruise Is Ditching Action For This New Supernatural Thriller Directed By Doug Liman- Deets Inside!

Tom Cruise Is Ditching Action For This New Supernatural Thriller Directed By Doug Liman- Deets

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox