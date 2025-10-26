Condoms In Delhi Metro? Daily Commuter Gets The Shock Of His Life After Spotting A Box Full Of Condoms But Here’s The Truth Behind It

One of the passengers was on his regular ride to the Delhi Metro when he stumbled upon a huge box of Nirodh condoms behind one of the station gates. The image posted on the Reddit platform presents the box and several packets of condoms.

Box of Nirodh Condoms Found at Delhi Metro Station

It has been reported that only three packets were brought open, according to the user.

The post soon went viral with many on social media remembering the previous efforts of the Delhi Metro to hand out condoms as part of social health campaigns, and others joking about the reaction that the commuters would have had when they saw the box.

Posts from the delhi

community on Reddit

One of them remarked that they were sold in busstands, railway stations and other such common places earlier in the day.

One of them wrote, asking truly, do people really use them? “Nirodh” specifically. I am a med student and I just know that they exist because I have only studied about them on my contraceptives class. I believe that it is an excellent program on the part of the health department of the country. But I have never heard of people using it. In company with Mala-D/N and Antara,” wrote the next.

The next one wrote, First, I used to think they were pop-pop crackers but I learnt about condoms reading the comments.

Aren’t they country ones. send it to the government hospital, if you can.

Some other one remarked, it was the same with the condoms that were meant to be given out free under the government schemes, they diverted them. It is a typical phenomenon within the government. Health care.”

Delhi Metro joined forces with Nirodh

In 2014, HLL Lifecare, which is one of the biggest contraceptive producers, collaborated with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to place vending machines at different metro stations.

The machines would be selling Nirodh condoms, other health items such as oral contraceptives and sanitary napkins.

What are Nirodh condoms?

In 1960s, Nirodh condoms were introduced as a sure method of birth control and prevention of sexually transmitted diseases (STIs). These can be accessed freely at the health centres of the government.

Targeted Intervention (TI) NGOs, the Integrated Counseling And Testing Centre ICTC), and the Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centres against HIV/AIDS prevention especially among high-risk groups (HRGs) distribute free condoms.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Viral Video: Man Holds Pee For 24 Hours In Overcrowded Express Coach: ‘I Fear Drinking Water’