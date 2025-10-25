Indian Railways Viral Video: Man Holds Pee For 24 Hours In Overcrowded Express Coach: ‘I Fear Drinking Water’

A viral video shows the Avadh Assam Express packed way beyond capacity, people squeezed together so tightly that moving around looks impossible.

In the video, a reporter chats with a passenger by the window at Lucknow’s Charbagh station. The man says he’s been traveling from Rajasthan for the past 24 hours, stuck in that crowded train. He hasn’t even had a chance to use the washroom. No water either and there’s just no room to get up and move.

Onboard Awadh Assam Express, a passanger tells @ashharasrar at Lucknow’s Charbagh that he has been sitting in this overcrowded coach for 24 hours now. Hasn’t been to the washroom since. “I fear drinking water.” pic.twitter.com/7BF5z19uZX — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 24, 2025

Northern Railway is continuously monitoring crowd in trains. When Awadh Assam Express reached LKO, it was overcrowded, immediately action was initiated. At the next station, the coach was checked and excessive crowd was dispersed in other coaches. — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) October 25, 2025

When the reporter brings up the government’s claim that passengers travel in comfort, the man can’t help but laugh. “This is comfort only,” he says, clearly fed up.

The footage shows people standing everywhere, crammed into any space they can find. The video didn’t take long to spread—over 30,000 views on X in just a few hours.

The Avadh Assam Express, train number 15909/15910, runs under the Northeast Frontier Railway Zone, connecting Dibrugarh in Assam with Lalgarh Junction in Rajasthan. Its long route means delays happen all the time, and stories like this are becoming way too common.

How did the Internet react?

One user stated, “Nothing to see here. Just the government showing its love towards its citizens.” Another added, “I am getting claustrophobic just by watching him.”

The next person stated, “Can’t help feeling bad … thousands of men travel 1000s of kilometers from home for work, coz they can’t get jobs in their home states,” and one concluded, “Increasing the number of trains will not solve this problem.”

