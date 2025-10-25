You Won’t Believe This Man Turned a Train Washroom Into a Bedroom, Raises Safety Concern- Watch the Viral Video

Check out the viral video of a man who made a bedroom in a train’s washroom, sparking major safety and misuse of public property concerns.

India is known for its strange incidents, and that is exactly what happened in this video posted by an Instagram user, sparking a major conversation in the comment section.

Check Out How He Turned a Train Toilet Into a Bedroom

The video posted by an Instagram user shows a man who’s living comfortably in a train toilet with a full-blown setup. From mattress to blanket, the man is treating the washroom as his home. On the side, he has a folding bed hanging outside the window.







Vishal, the video maker, talks to the man in the cubicle, in Hindi, “Bhai ne washroom ko bnadiya bedroom” (Brother has made a washroom into a bedroom), and continues to shoot the entire washroom-turned-bedroom. He then proceeds to ask him, “Kaisa hai bedroom? badiya hai?” (How is the bedroom? Is it good?) he replies with “Haan bht badiya hai” (yes, it’s very good).

Netizen’s Reaction

The video has over 20k likes and 834k views. The viral video had a mixed reaction from the people. While some found this video, others found this video insanely concerning. A user commented, “Fir bolte h Sarkar barbad trains deti h..log khud barbad krte h”. Another user commented, “INDIA Not for Beginners”.

One furious user commented, “Please arrest this person immediately”.

However, the Railway authority has not yet issued any response to the video. It makes people even more furious, asking questions like How is this even safe, and questioning what the train management is doing.

