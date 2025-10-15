The holiday season is an active time for everyone, with families getting ready for Diwali. But with all the planning, a common question arises: “Are the banks open on Dhanteras?” We have good news! On Dhanteras 2025 – Saturday, October 18 – banks will be open in most places across India, so you can proceed quickly with your banking plans during the holiday.

Why are the banks open on this holiday?

Well, simple: Dhanteras is not a national bank holiday. Privacy and holiday schedules for banks are set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It only declares a small number of nationwide bank holidays, like Republic Day, Independence Day and Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday. The rest of the holidays are determined by state governments and based on aesthetic holidays in the area.

In addition, there are few banks reopened every Sunday and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, which are usually mean Dhanteras falls on the third Saturday of October, so for banks they will be working, as normal usually happens during in most places.

Are there any exceptions?

Most banks will still be open across Canada; however, certain areas may have exceptions, due to regional feasts. For instance, Kati Bihu will cause bank closures in Guwahati, Assam on October 18, which serves as a good reminder that local feed will impact the bank, so that is not a national holiday.

What about other days of Diwali?

A point of clarification, Dhanteras is its own festival, separate from the Diwali holidays, in this case, most festival holidays will cause a countrywide closure from October 20 – 23 for Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj, all of which have general celebrations in most of their regions.

No worries, digital banking will always be accessible

Whether you are in an area of country-wide closures superseding holiday traditions, or simply prefer to do your banking in the comfort of your home, you are in luck! Digital banking will have the following platforms for their services 24/7, including but not limited to:

Online and Mobile Banking – Use your banking app/website for account management and money transfers.

UPI – Send and receive real-time money transfers just like you do now.

ATMs – All conventional methods with regards to money withdrawals and services are usable.

Just to summarize and make it easier for you:

For Dhanteras (October 18, 2025): Banks will be open in most states throughout India as this is the third Saturday of the month.

Exemption: Banks in Guwahati, Assam will be closed for Kati Bihu.

For the Diwali holidays (October 20-23, 2025): Be prepared for all banks being closed in many states.

Digital banking will still work online, in apps, and at ATMs every day!

So this Dhanteras when you go out to do your festive shopping and celebrating, you will feel at ease that your banking needs are taken care of.

Disclaimer: Bank holidays can vary by state or bank, so always check with your local bank or official RBI notifications for confirmation.