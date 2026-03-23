Following the colossal success of Dhurandhar, a strange controversy has been experienced in Pakistan where a viral video has been posted in the Lyari Town that has created panic and speculation in the online world. Social media users started posting videos purportedly of suspicious persons, some of which contained jokes and overstatements about them being Ranveer Singh-coded Indian spies, and made references to the gaudy style and on screen characters of the Bollywood actor. Although the allegations soon went viral, no evidence has been proven that could prove the existence of such operatives.

After Dhurandhar’s Massive Success, Pakistani Police Launch Search For ‘Ranveer Singh-Coded Indian Spies’ In Lyari Town As Video Goes Viral | Watch

Local comments state that the Pakistani police have already noted the viral material and have begun patrols of sections of Lyari to play on the safe side. The government is said to be checking the validity of the video, and the allegations related to it even as the fake information keeps propagating through outlets. Authorities have encouraged people to keep their heads and not exaggerate untested stories by emphasizing that no authoritative statement has been made on any espionage related case related to the video.







The episode provides a spotlight to the fact that viral content, particularly when combined with references to pop culture may easily become an issue of real concern. Lyari is a highly populated community in that there is a record of law enforcement in the community; the community is now being the centre of online guesswork. Analysts observe that the incidents serve to highlight the increasingly complex role that authorities have in dealing with misinformation in the digital era where rumors can spread quickly and there is a thin boundary between satire and perceived danger.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Man Clashes With Theatre Staff In Lucknow After Minor Son Is Denied Entry To Watch Dhurandhar 2 Over Age Restrictions; Video Goes Viral