‘Don’t Come To Europe’: Indian Tourist’s Viral Warning Sparks Heated Debate Online

A video which has taken by an Indian tourist to warn fellow travellers of Europe’s hot summer weather has gone viral and has created a deep online debate and battle.

The video, that is named as “Mat Aao Europe” (Don’t come to Europe), shows the tourist venting out frustration at the absence of air conditioners and fans in most public areas, hotels, and transport systems in Europe. “Bahut garmi hai. Jo log bhi Europe aana chahte hain ghoomne, please mat aao,” the tourist who is seen saying in the video appealed to Indians not to travel to Europe during hot summer seasons.

The brief viral clip has invited thousands of views and responses in a matter of hours, with viewers split on the claims. Some sympathized with the caution, opening up about their own awkward experiences of going through Europe’s parched, scorching heat on school holidays. “Europe is no more on my list now,” wrote one viewer.

However, others have condemned the video, They blamed the tourist for dramatising and stereotyping. In fact, some users also noted that Europe is right now experiencing abnormally high temperatures because of global warming, and weather extremes that are increasingly happening in the recent past.

The visitor, though, made a clarification that he was not telling people to not visit Europe at all, but only suggesting them not to visit the continent during hotter months such as September or October.

The viral video has also posed an intense debate in Instagram regarding climate change concern, travel preparation, European infrastructure, as well as tourist expectations frequently brought by tourists while traveling overseas. Users feel that individual discomfort is not a basis to make blanket statements about an entire continent.The viral video has certainly created a hot topic about summer travel in the era of extreme weather.

