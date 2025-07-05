Should AI Enthusiasts Brace Themselves For An AI-Like Future? Here’s What This Top Economist Said

You all must have experienced the amazing AI technologies and also enamoured with its brilliant impacts on lessening the workload as well. However, there is a disadvantage associated with it as well that can prompt you to ponder again over your choices. Massachusetts Institute of Technology economist David Autor has come up with a warning that has sent shockwaves across industry. David has warned that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has caused a rapid automation which could lead to a scenario similar to the film like the Hollywood film Mad Max: Fury Road. As per the MIT economist, jobs may still exist in this scenario, but the skills that once generated wages would become less valuable, and make the paychecks smaller and existence difficult. He said this on the Possible podcast, hosted by LinkedIn cofounder Reed Hoffman.

What happened in the film Mad Max: Fury Road?

For those who don’t know, Mad Max: Fury Road is a 2015 film by George Miller. This film is set against the background of a post-societal wasteland where scarcity prevails while a brute ruler crumbles the lives of a helpless population. The MIT economist believes that the wealth will be concentrated in the hands of a few at the top. Meanwhile, the workers will end up fighting for crumbs.

“The threat that rapid automation poses – to the degree it poses as a threat – is not running out of work, but making the valuable skills that people have highly abundant so they’re no longer valuable,” the MIT economist said and warned that roles like typists, factory technicians, and even taxi driver might be replaced.

Will AI end the jobs for people?

Many people have made similar claims in the past about AI leading to unemployment and it has also come up true with cases of retrenchment in many companies across the world.

Also read: Japan’s Famous Matcha Tea Output Takes A Dip Amidst Record Breaking Heat