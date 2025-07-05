Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Home > Offbeat > Japan’s Famous Matcha Tea Output Takes A Dip Amidst Record Breaking Heat

Japan’s Famous Matcha Tea Output Takes A Dip Amidst Record Breaking Heat

The increasing temperatures have drastically affected the production of Matcha tea. The declining production has also led to soaring prices of the tea, thus costing a fortune for the Matcha farmers.

Matcha Tea production declines

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 21:45:53 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

People across the globe, especially the millennials and Gen Z buyers, loves to relish the Japan’s popular Matcha tea globally due to its unique flavour and potential health benefits. This Summer, they need to shell out more money from their pockets due to the decreased output and the increasing prices. According to the farmers in Japan, the soaring temperatures have caused a roadblock in the Matcha production. 

What is the link between the increasing heat and decreasing Matcha production?

Soaring heat, especially during heatwaves, can significantly lessen the matcha tea production due to its detrimental impact on the tea bushes and the quality of the leaves. Increasing temperatures damage the tea bushes, reduces the number of tea leaves that can be harvested, and also affect the chemical composition of the leaves. This eventually impacts the flavor and antioxidant properties of matcha.

Problems for the Japanese farmers cultivating Matcha

Apart from the heatwaves, the Matcha farmers have to suffer other problems as well for cultivating Matcha crops. First, high-quality matcha has become scarce worldwide because of supply constraints while the demand keeps growing. Secondly, there are new extra rules for importing organic tea. Japanese producers are unable to meet the global demand even after they have adopted the advanced cultivation methods and acquired years of experience. 

Why Matcha can be grown only in Japan?

The environmental conditions of Japan provide a conducive climate for the growth of Matcha. Countries like China and Kenya have tried to grow matcha but its quality and authenticity couldn’t meet expectations. For authentic matcha, meticulous shading, hand-picking, and stone-grinding practices are Japanese traditions that are cannot be scarcely replicated with the same care in other places. This makes organic Japanese matcha the gold standard, drastically limiting the global supply.

Also read: Health Alert: 20 ‘Never-Seen-Before’ Viruses Identified In China Bats

Tags: Matcha teaMatcha tea JapanMatcha tea production
Advertisement

More News

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” Smashes Global Box Office As Scarlett Johansson Makes Thunderous Debut In India
Must Watch For This Weekend On OTT: The Hunt, Good Wife And Many More
Shubman Gill’s Record-Breaking Centuries Run Leaves Suryakumar Yadav Speechless – ‘Arey Bhai…!’
Iran-US Standoff: Donald Trump Says Tehran Still Wants To Build Nuclear Weapons
Shubman Gill Joins Brian Lara After Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record In Birmingham Test
Japan’s Famous Matcha Tea Output Takes A Dip Amidst Record Breaking Heat
India vs England, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant Unleashes Fury, Shatters Ben Stokes’ Six-Hitting Record
“Literacy Increased, But Civic Sense Declined”: This 1980s Viral Photo Leaves Natives Nostalgic, Fosters Debate On Urban Planning
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shubman Gill’s Masterstroke! Century After Double Ton Puts India In Dominating Position
Mumbai Trekkers Embrace Lush Trails This Weekend As IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Rainfall

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?