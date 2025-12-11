Early Entry To Workplace? Spain Court Backs Boss For Firing Woman Who Showed Up 40 Minutes Before Shift For 2 Years

A 22-year-old logistics worker in Spain has sparked national debate after she was fired-not for being late, but rather for arriving at her workplace nearly 40 minutes early for two years. The Social Court of Alicante now upheld her dismissal, ruling that her behaviour was serious misconduct.

Fired for ‘Excessive Punctuality’?

It was reported she would show up between 6:45 am and 7:00 am, although her supposed starting time was 7:30 am. She had been consistently instructed by her employer not to report for work or clock in early, both verbally and in writing since 2023.

Yet she continued to come in early, logging at least 19 more early arrivals after the formal warnings began.

Managers argued that at that hour she had nothing to do, and her refusal to follow instructions showed a disregard for the workplace rules.

What is Court Saying?

She decided to contest her dismissal and went directly to the Social Court of Alicante, filing a complaint of unfair dismissal against the company.

But judges found that the employee had repeatedly ignored clear directions from her boss. On several occasions, she even attempted to log in through the company app before arriving in the office.

The court noted, separately, another accusation: the worker had sold a secondhand company car battery without permission, an act which her employer said was the trust-breaking incident.

Citing Article 54 of Spain’s Workers’ Statute, the court ruled that the problem was not her “excessive punctuality” but her continued refusal to obey workplace rules, constituting serious misconduct.

Online Debate intensifies: Can You Be Fired for Being Too Early?

The ruling has sparked heated debates on Spanish social media, with many users shocked that arriving early could lead to someone getting fired.

But employment experts said companies have legal rights to enforce punctuality, including rules limiting early entry or clocking in, as long as the policy is clearly stated.

Employee Appeals to the Supreme Court of Valencia

Notwithstanding this ruling, the worker has the right to appeal before the Supreme Court of Valencia.

For now, the court’s decision stands-and the story continues to fuel questions about workplace discipline, trust, and what “punctuality” really means at a modern workplace.

