LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Early Entry To Workplace? Spain Court Backs Boss For Firing Woman Who Showed Up 40 Minutes Before Shift For 2 Years

Early Entry To Workplace? Spain Court Backs Boss For Firing Woman Who Showed Up 40 Minutes Before Shift For 2 Years

A Spanish woman was fired for routinely arriving 40 minutes early despite repeated warnings. A court upheld the dismissal, ruling her refusal to follow start-time rules was serious misconduct. She may appeal to the Supreme Court of Valencia.

A Spanish woman was fired for routinely arriving 40 minutes early. (Photo: Canva)
A Spanish woman was fired for routinely arriving 40 minutes early. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 11, 2025 12:37:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Early Entry To Workplace? Spain Court Backs Boss For Firing Woman Who Showed Up 40 Minutes Before Shift For 2 Years

A 22-year-old logistics worker in Spain has sparked national debate after she was fired-not for being late, but rather for arriving at her workplace nearly 40 minutes early for two years. The Social Court of Alicante now upheld her dismissal, ruling that her behaviour was serious misconduct.

Fired for ‘Excessive Punctuality’? 

It was reported she would show up between 6:45 am and 7:00 am, although her supposed starting time was 7:30 am. She had been consistently instructed by her employer not to report for work or clock in early, both verbally and in writing since 2023.

Yet she continued to come in early, logging at least 19 more early arrivals after the formal warnings began.

Managers argued that at that hour she had nothing to do, and her refusal to follow instructions showed a disregard for the workplace rules.

What is Court Saying?

She decided to contest her dismissal and went directly to the Social Court of Alicante, filing a complaint of unfair dismissal against the company.

But judges found that the employee had repeatedly ignored clear directions from her boss. On several occasions, she even attempted to log in through the company app before arriving in the office.

The court noted, separately, another accusation: the worker had sold a secondhand company car battery without permission, an act which her employer said was the trust-breaking incident.

Citing Article 54 of Spain’s Workers’ Statute, the court ruled that the problem was not her “excessive punctuality” but her continued refusal to obey workplace rules, constituting serious misconduct.

Online Debate intensifies: Can You Be Fired for Being Too Early?

The ruling has sparked heated debates on Spanish social media, with many users shocked that arriving early could lead to someone getting fired.

But employment experts said companies have legal rights to enforce punctuality, including rules limiting early entry or clocking in, as long as the policy is clearly stated.

Employee Appeals to the Supreme Court of Valencia

Notwithstanding this ruling, the worker has the right to appeal before the Supreme Court of Valencia.

For now, the court’s decision stands-and the story continues to fuel questions about workplace discipline, trust, and what “punctuality” really means at a modern workplace.

ALSO READ: Meet Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra IAS Officer With 23 Transfers In 19 Years, Known For His No-Nonsense Governance

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 12:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-12Spain courtSpain court rulingSpanish woman firedwork ethicsworkplace misconduct

RELATED News

Family Tracks Missing Grandmother Through Necklace’s Hidden GPS In Mumbai; What Are These Devices, Their Cost And Availability

Meet Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra IAS Officer With 23 Transfers In 19 Years, Known For His No-Nonsense Governance

From Radio To Reels: How Podcasts Became India’s Fastest-Growing Trend

Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025: From Louvre To Zohran Mamdani, Check Out These 7 Tongue Twisters Everyone Gets Wrong

Why Hotel Check-In Times Are Always 12 PM or 2 PM: Secrets Behind Why You Can’t Get Your Room Earlier

LATEST NEWS

Path To US Citizenship: Trump’s Gold Card vs Green Card – Key Differences

From Ricky Ponting To Ashish Nehra: Meet The Head Coaches Of MI, RCB, KKR, CSK, GT, SRH, LSG, PBKS, RR & DC For IPL 2026

ITR Refund Delay: Why Your Income Tax Refund Is Still ‘Under Processing’, AIS Mismatches, Verification Checks Slow Down Payouts, Bank Faults- Everything You Need To Check

What Tanya Mittal Said About Her Exaggerated Claims On Her Lavish Lifestyle After Coming Out Of The Bigg Boss House | Watch Viral Video

Buy iPhone 16 For Just 40,000 On Flipkart, Here Is How You Can Buy iPhone 16 For The Lowest Price

Early Entry To Workplace? Spain Court Backs Boss For Firing Woman Who Showed Up 40 Minutes Before Shift For 2 Years

Smriti Irani Backs Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Amid Backlash: ‘It’s the Echo of Lives Lived and Lost’

ICICI Prudential AMC Launches Rs 10,602 Crore IPO: Price Band, GMP And Allotment Timeline

Which Is Better In 2025-EPF, PPF Or NPS? A Complete Retirement Returns Comparison

The Family Man Season 4: Manoj Bajpayee Hints at What’s Next After Shocking Season 3 Cliffhanger

Early Entry To Workplace? Spain Court Backs Boss For Firing Woman Who Showed Up 40 Minutes Before Shift For 2 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Early Entry To Workplace? Spain Court Backs Boss For Firing Woman Who Showed Up 40 Minutes Before Shift For 2 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Early Entry To Workplace? Spain Court Backs Boss For Firing Woman Who Showed Up 40 Minutes Before Shift For 2 Years
Early Entry To Workplace? Spain Court Backs Boss For Firing Woman Who Showed Up 40 Minutes Before Shift For 2 Years
Early Entry To Workplace? Spain Court Backs Boss For Firing Woman Who Showed Up 40 Minutes Before Shift For 2 Years
Early Entry To Workplace? Spain Court Backs Boss For Firing Woman Who Showed Up 40 Minutes Before Shift For 2 Years

QUICK LINKS