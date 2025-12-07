LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Meet Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra IAS Officer With 23 Transfers In 19 Years, Known For His No-Nonsense Governance

Meet Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra IAS Officer With 23 Transfers In 19 Years, Known For His No-Nonsense Governance

IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, often compared to Ashok Khemka, has been transferred 23 times in 19 years due to his strict, honest governance. In the latest reshuffle, he has been posted as Secretary, Divyang Kalyan Department, Maharashtra.

The story of IAS Tukaram Mundhe, transferred 23 times in 19 years. (Photo: X)
The story of IAS Tukaram Mundhe, transferred 23 times in 19 years. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 7, 2025 14:57:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra IAS Officer With 23 Transfers In 19 Years, Known For His No-Nonsense Governance

Honesty is often hailed as the best policy, but for some civil servants, integrity comes with a cost. One such example is IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, whose career has been marked by 23 transfers in just 19 years a journey that mirrors the story of well-known IAS officer Ashok Khemka. Despite repeated administrative reshuffles, Mundhe continues to stand firm on principles, making him one of Maharashtra’s most respected yet controversial bureaucrats.

Who Is IAS Officer Tukaram Mundhe?

Born on June 3, 1975, in Tadsona village in Beed district, Maharashtra, Tukaram Mundhe comes from a humble rural background. He completed his early education in a Zilla Parishad school and later studied in Aurangabad, obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in History and a Master’s in Political Science. He belongs to the Vanjari community (OBC) in the state.

A 2005-batch IAS officer, Mundhe is known for his sharp administrative skills, strong ethics and fearless commitment to transparency.

Transferred 23 Times in 19 Years

In a recent bureaucratic reshuffle announced on Tuesday, the Maharashtra government transferred five IAS officers, including Mundhe. He was moved from his role as Development Commissioner (Unorganized Labour), Mumbai, to Secretary, Divyang Kalyan Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

For most officers, transfers occur every 2 to 2.5 years, but that has rarely been the case for Mundhe. His frequent reassignments reflect conflicts arising from his strict governance style and unwillingness to tolerate political pressure.

Why Is Mundhe Compared to Ashok Khemka?

Like Haryana IAS officer Ashok Khemka, who is known for being transferred over 50 times due to his anti-corruption stance, Tukaram Mundhe has built a similar reputation in Maharashtra. Both officers have faced backlash for exposing irregularities and taking tough administrative decisions without bending under political influence.

Their stories highlight the challenges faced by honest officers who refuse to compromise.

A Strong Administrator With an Uncompromising Work Ethic

Mundhe first gained public attention during his tenure in Solapur, where he launched aggressive crackdowns on illegal liquor businesses. He later took on the sand mafia, led anti-corruption drives, and pushed for transparency in civic systems.

While his efforts earned widespread praise from the public and media, they also created friction with politicians and certain administrative groups believed to be the driving force behind his repeated transfers.

Awards and Recognition

Despite obstacles, Mundhe has earned multiple accolades, including:

  • Best Collector Award

  • Waterman of Maharashtra

  • Nickname: “The Man of a Mission”

His commitment to reforms and community-focused projects has made him a respected figure among citizens.

A Symbol of Integrity in Public Service

For many young aspirants and citizens, Tukaram Mundhe represents a rare example of resilience in governance. His story raises a crucial question: Why should an officer dedicated to honest administration face such instability?

Yet, despite 23 transfers, his message remains unchanged duty above compromise.

Tukaram Mundhe’s journey reflects the complexities faced by honest civil servants in India. While political pressures and conflicts may continue to shift his posting, his character remains steadfast. Like Ashok Khemka, Mundhe proves that even in a system fraught with challenges, integrity can survive and inspire.

ALSO READ: From Radio To Reels: How Podcasts Became India’s Fastest-Growing Trend

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 2:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ashok KhemkaIAS officerTukaram MundheTukaram Mundhe news

RELATED News

Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025: From Louvre To Zohran Mamdani, Check Out These 7 Tongue Twisters Everyone Gets Wrong

Why Hotel Check-In Times Are Always 12 PM or 2 PM: Secrets Behind Why You Can’t Get Your Room Earlier

Margashirsha Purnima 2025: Check Out Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Rituals

Mahavatar Narasimha Goes Viral: Animated Film Screened Inside Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple, Internet Reacts

World’s Newest Nations: Countries Born In The 21st Century And How They Came To Be

LATEST NEWS

Meet Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra IAS Officer With 23 Transfers In 19 Years, Known For His No-Nonsense Governance

Bengaluru Horror: Nepalese House Helpers Drug And Rob Gynaecologist; Gold, Cash And Mobiles Goes Missing

Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Old Video Of Putin Scolding Oligarch For Not Paying Staff Goes Viral

Naveen Jindal: Inside the Life, Net Worth & Career of India’s Steel Empire Builder

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Date, Time, Squad, Predicted Playing XI, Other Details

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch The Race live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

Who is Nikita Nagdev? Pakistani Woman Wants PM Modi To Intervene After Husband Abandons Her, Gears Up For Second Wedding In Delhi

Seconds After Smriti Mandhana Officially Cancels Wedding, Palash Muchhal Calls Cheating Allegations ‘Baseless,’ Warns of Strict Legal Action

Marathon Organiser Arrested In Iran For Allowing Women To Race Without Hijab, Officials Order Crackdown

Avengers Endgame Set for Re-Release: Will The Box-Office ‘Marvel’ Dethrone Avatar and Reclaim No.1 Worldwide? Explained

Meet Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra IAS Officer With 23 Transfers In 19 Years, Known For His No-Nonsense Governance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra IAS Officer With 23 Transfers In 19 Years, Known For His No-Nonsense Governance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra IAS Officer With 23 Transfers In 19 Years, Known For His No-Nonsense Governance
Meet Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra IAS Officer With 23 Transfers In 19 Years, Known For His No-Nonsense Governance
Meet Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra IAS Officer With 23 Transfers In 19 Years, Known For His No-Nonsense Governance
Meet Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra IAS Officer With 23 Transfers In 19 Years, Known For His No-Nonsense Governance

QUICK LINKS