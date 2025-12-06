LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > From Radio To Reels: How Podcasts Became India's Fastest-Growing Trend

Podcast: Podcasting in India has moved from being a niche hobby to a mainstream media format, powered by the country’s storytelling culture and rapid digital access. India ranks among the world’s largest podcast markets, behind only the US and China, according to several media industry estimates.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 6, 2025 13:16:36 IST

Podcast: Podcasting in India has moved from being a niche hobby to a mainstream media format, powered by the country’s storytelling culture and rapid digital access. A format that barely existed in public awareness a few years ago is now one of India’s fastest-growing entertainment habits.

Although the idea of podcasting began globally in the mid-2000s, India’s major leap has happened only recently. With smartphone use crossing hundreds of millions and digital platforms expanding, audio content has become widely accessible across metros, small towns, and even rural regions. Today, India ranks among the world’s largest podcast markets, behind only the US and China, according to several media industry estimates.

Bridging Tradition With Technology

India’s long oral heritage- mythology, radio, storytelling has blended seamlessly with modern streaming platforms. Affordable data and easy-to-use apps have allowed millions to consume audio shows in regional languages.

Industry trackers also expect strong revenue growth through advertising, brand collaborations, and platform subscriptions in the coming years. The bigger shift, however, is cultural: audiences are moving from passive listening to active learning through genres such as self-improvement, entrepreneurship, health, and financial knowledge.

Podcasts once catered mostly to English-speaking metro audiences, but today Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, and other languages dominate listening charts as regional creators find massive followings.

The Inflection Point

Cheaper mobile data and smartphone penetration changed everything. Platforms such as Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Podcasts, and Audible made audio accessible to millions. Listeners could tune in while travelling, exercising, or cooking, making podcasts a perfect fit for India’s multitasking lifestyle.

As hustle culture, self-learning, and motivational content gained popularity, many Indians began using podcasts as a source of productivity while doing everyday tasks. At the same time, YouTube clips, Instagram reels, and micro-content pushed podcast visibility far beyond audio platforms alone.

The Rise Of Indian Podcast Creators

Independent creators and regional storytellers started building communities around their shows. Many treat podcasting like a full media business, publishing clips, creating newsletters, hosting live sessions, and partnering with brands.

Celebrities, comedians, public speakers, and even political voices have joined the medium. Sponsorships have grown steadily as brands realised podcast audiences are loyal, niche, and more attentive than traditional social media viewers.

What India Is Listening To

Some popular categories dominating the Indian podcast scene include:

  • Motivation and mindset
  • Business and startups
  • Spirituality and wellness
  • Crime and fictional stories
  • Pop culture, Bollywood, and interviews

As the market expands, regional language content is rapidly outpacing English, making India one of the most diverse audio ecosystems in the world. The trend is clear: listeners want meaningful storytelling, and podcasts deliver that in a format that fits everyday life.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 1:16 PM IST
QUICK LINKS