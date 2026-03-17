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Home > Offbeat > Eid 2026: March 20 Or 21? Here’s Your Complete Guide To Chand Raat, Traditions, Moon Sighting, And Celebrations Across India

Eid 2026: March 20 Or 21? Here’s Your Complete Guide To Chand Raat, Traditions, Moon Sighting, And Celebrations Across India

As Ramadan nears its end, the big question remains: when will Eid be celebrated in India this year? The answer is not fixed yet. Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 is expected to fall either on March 20 or March 21, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid 2026 (Photo Credits: Canva)
Eid 2026 (Photo Credits: Canva)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 17, 2026 10:29:06 IST

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Eid 2026: March 20 Or 21? Here’s Your Complete Guide To Chand Raat, Traditions, Moon Sighting, And Celebrations Across India

As Ramadan nears its end, the big question remains: when will Eid be celebrated in India this year? The answer is not fixed yet. Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 is expected to fall either on March 20 or March 21, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Why The Date Depends On Moon Sighting

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the beginning of Shawwal, the next month in the Islamic lunar calendar. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, this system follows the moon’s cycle, which is why the exact date changes every year.

In India, the moon is usually looked for on the evening of March 19. If the crescent is visible that day, Eid will be celebrated on March 20. If not, Ramadan completes 30 days and Eid shifts to March 21. This process is not based only on calculations. Religious committees and local observers confirm the sighting before any official announcement is made.

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Why Different States May Celebrate On Different Days

It’s common for some parts of India to mark Eid on separate days. This happens because moon sighting can vary by location due to weather conditions, visibility, and geography. In some cases, one state may confirm the crescent earlier, while another may not see it the same evening. As a result, celebrations can be staggered by a day across regions.

Additionally, some communities follow announcements from other countries, while others rely strictly on local sightings, adding to the variation.

Chand Raat And How Celebrations Begin

The evening when the moon is spotted is called Chand Raat. It marks the end of fasting and the start of festivities. Markets stay open late, homes prepare for the next day’s celebrations. Whether you are planning your Chand Raat shopping, arranging special meals, or preparing to give Eidi, understanding the correct date and traditions ensures that the festival is celebrated with full joy and spirit.

Eid itself begins with morning prayers, followed by gatherings, festive meals, and sharing sweets like seviyan. It is a time for community, charity, and celebration after a month of fasting.

For now, all eyes are on the sky on March 19. The sighting that evening will decide when India celebrates Eid in 2026. 

ALSO READ: ‘Is It For Brazzers Audition?’: CCTV Installed Inside Men’s Washroom In Delhi Sparks Online Debate; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 10:29 AM IST
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Eid 2026: March 20 Or 21? Here’s Your Complete Guide To Chand Raat, Traditions, Moon Sighting, And Celebrations Across India

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Eid 2026: March 20 Or 21? Here’s Your Complete Guide To Chand Raat, Traditions, Moon Sighting, And Celebrations Across India

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Eid 2026: March 20 Or 21? Here’s Your Complete Guide To Chand Raat, Traditions, Moon Sighting, And Celebrations Across India
Eid 2026: March 20 Or 21? Here’s Your Complete Guide To Chand Raat, Traditions, Moon Sighting, And Celebrations Across India
Eid 2026: March 20 Or 21? Here’s Your Complete Guide To Chand Raat, Traditions, Moon Sighting, And Celebrations Across India
Eid 2026: March 20 Or 21? Here’s Your Complete Guide To Chand Raat, Traditions, Moon Sighting, And Celebrations Across India

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