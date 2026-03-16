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Home > Offbeat > ‘Is It For Brazzers Audition?’: CCTV Installed Inside Men’s Washroom In Delhi Sparks Online Debate; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH

‘Is It For Brazzers Audition?’: CCTV Installed Inside Men’s Washroom In Delhi Sparks Online Debate; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH

A video showing a CCTV camera installed inside a men’s washroom in Delhi has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread debate about privacy and surveillance. The clip, which began circulating online recently, shows what appears to be a security camera placed inside the washroom area, raising serious concerns among viewers.

'Is It For Brazzers Audition?’: CCTV Camera Installed Inside Men’s Washroom In Delhi Sparks Online Debate; Netizens React To Viral Video (Via X)
'Is It For Brazzers Audition?’: CCTV Camera Installed Inside Men’s Washroom In Delhi Sparks Online Debate; Netizens React To Viral Video (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: March 16, 2026 15:55:43 IST

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‘Is It For Brazzers Audition?’: CCTV Installed Inside Men’s Washroom In Delhi Sparks Online Debate; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH

A video showing a CCTV camera installed inside a men’s washroom in Delhi has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread debate about privacy and surveillance. The clip, which began circulating online recently, shows what appears to be a security camera placed inside the washroom area, raising serious concerns among viewers.

Viral Video Triggers Privacy Concerns

The short video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with many users expressing shock over the possibility of surveillance cameras being placed inside such a private space. People online questioned whether the installation of a camera in a washroom could violate basic privacy rights.

Several users also wondered who authorised the installation and for what purpose. Some netizens raised the possibility that the camera might have been placed for security reasons, while others argued that surveillance inside washrooms is unacceptable regardless of the reason.

Netizens React To The Viral Clip

The video has triggered strong reactions online, with many users posting sarcastic and critical comments. One comment that gained attention read, “Is it for Brazzers audition?” mocking the controversial placement of the camera.

Many users demanded strict action if the video proves to be genuine, calling for authorities to investigate the matter and ensure that such incidents do not happen in public or commercial spaces.

Calls For Clarity From Authorities

The exact location of the video remain unclear, and it has not yet been officially confirmed where the camera was installed or who was responsible for it.

ALSO READ: Viral Train Obscene MMS: Couple Turns Train Into ‘OYO Hotel’; Caught Having Sex On Upper Berth During Night Journey

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 3:53 PM IST
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Tags: Delhi viral video CCTV cameraDelhi washroom CCTV controversyprivacy concerns CCTV washroomviral CCTV washroom video Indiaviral video Delhi washroom camera

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‘Is It For Brazzers Audition?’: CCTV Installed Inside Men’s Washroom In Delhi Sparks Online Debate; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH

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‘Is It For Brazzers Audition?’: CCTV Installed Inside Men’s Washroom In Delhi Sparks Online Debate; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH

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‘Is It For Brazzers Audition?’: CCTV Installed Inside Men’s Washroom In Delhi Sparks Online Debate; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH
‘Is It For Brazzers Audition?’: CCTV Installed Inside Men’s Washroom In Delhi Sparks Online Debate; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH
‘Is It For Brazzers Audition?’: CCTV Installed Inside Men’s Washroom In Delhi Sparks Online Debate; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH
‘Is It For Brazzers Audition?’: CCTV Installed Inside Men’s Washroom In Delhi Sparks Online Debate; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH

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