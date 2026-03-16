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Home > Offbeat > Viral Train Obscene MMS: Couple Turns Train Into ‘OYO Hotel’; Caught Having Sex On Upper Berth During Night Journey

Viral Train Obscene MMS: Couple Turns Train Into ‘OYO Hotel’; Caught Having Sex On Upper Berth During Night Journey

A video showing a couple having sex inside a moving train has gone viral on social media, triggering strong reactions from internet users. The clip, reportedly recorded by another passenger, shows the incident taking place on an upper berth during a night journey. Incident allegedly occurred after coach lights were turned off.

Couple Turned Train Into OYO Hotel (Screengrab From X)
Couple Turned Train Into OYO Hotel (Screengrab From X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 16, 2026 14:08:51 IST

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Viral Train Obscene MMS: Couple Turns Train Into ‘OYO Hotel’; Caught Having Sex On Upper Berth During Night Journey

A video showing a couple having sex inside a moving train has gone viral on social media, triggering strong reactions from internet users. The clip, reportedly recorded by another passenger, shows the incident taking place on an upper berth during a night journey. Incident allegedly occurred after coach lights were turned off.

According to information circulating online, two young men and a woman were travelling in the same train coach and were initially seated near the window seats. As the journey continued into the night, the woman moved to the upper berth to sleep.

Later, when the lights inside the coach were switched off, one of the men also climbed onto the upper berth. Shortly after, the two were allegedly seen having sex while other passengers were present in the compartment.

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Co-passenger Records Video

The situation reportedly came to light when another passenger noticed the activity. The individual then took out a mobile phone and began recording the scene.

The video later surfaced on social media platforms and quickly spread online, drawing criticism from many users who questioned the behaviour of the passengers and raised concerns about maintaining decorum in public transport.

Online Debate Over Behaviour And Privacy

The viral clip has also sparked a wider discussion online. While several people condemned the alleged act for taking place in a public space, others questioned the decision to film and share the video without the individuals’ consent.

ALSO READ: 19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: How Do Private Videos Get Leaked Overnight? The Truth Will Shock You To Core

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 2:08 PM IST
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Viral Train Obscene MMS: Couple Turns Train Into ‘OYO Hotel’; Caught Having Sex On Upper Berth During Night Journey

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Viral Train Obscene MMS: Couple Turns Train Into ‘OYO Hotel’; Caught Having Sex On Upper Berth During Night Journey

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Viral Train Obscene MMS: Couple Turns Train Into ‘OYO Hotel’; Caught Having Sex On Upper Berth During Night Journey
Viral Train Obscene MMS: Couple Turns Train Into ‘OYO Hotel’; Caught Having Sex On Upper Berth During Night Journey
Viral Train Obscene MMS: Couple Turns Train Into ‘OYO Hotel’; Caught Having Sex On Upper Berth During Night Journey
Viral Train Obscene MMS: Couple Turns Train Into ‘OYO Hotel’; Caught Having Sex On Upper Berth During Night Journey

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