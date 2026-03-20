Eid Chand Raat 2026: Check Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow And Other Big Cities As India Gears Up For Festivities

The completion of Ramadan leads to maximum excitement about Eid-ul-Fitr 2026, which Indian people have already started to celebrate.

The religious authorities in Lucknow, which include the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and the Markazi Chand Committee, have announced that Chand Raat will begin on March 20, 2026, because they did not see the crescent moon on March 19.

The national celebration of Eid will take place on Saturday, March 21, when people complete their fasting period of 30 days. Families prepare for their last Iftar while major markets display festive lights because people have begun their traditional shopping.

City-Wise Timings for Lunar Observation

The Shawwal crescent becomes visible according to a specific path, which causes different times of “Chand Mubarak” throughout the subcontinent. The moon will set in Delhi at 6:58 PM, which creates a brief period during which the moon will be visible after the 6:30 PM sunset.

The coastal residents of Mumbai can observe the moon until 7:12 PM, which marks the scheduled moonset time for the area. The historic city of Lucknow will experience moonset at 6:20 PM, which requires people to start watching the moon directly after they finish their Maghrib prayers.

Kolkata will have its moonset at 6:30 PM while Hyderabad and Chennai will both experience moonset at times that are similar to 6:50 PM. The stateful facts enable devotees from various time zones to plan their “Chand Raat” observances together with their following festive activities.

Cultural Essence of Chand Raat Festivities

Chand Raat marks the emotional shift that occurs when people end their month-long spiritual practice and start their festive celebration. The cities of Delhi and Lucknow create an energetic atmosphere, while their markets, which include Chandni Chowk and Aminabad, stay open until dawn.

The “Night of the Moon” features the traditional application of elaborate henna designs, which the people use to prepare Sheer Khurma, a traditional vermicelli pudding. The celebration exists as a separate cultural event that people use to exchange peace through the greeting “Chand Mubarak,” which functions as their standard way to wish others well.

The local Hilal Committees confirm the crescent sighting, which leads to an announcement that initiates three days of festive activities, which include charity work and prayer and family gatherings that occur throughout India.

Also Read: Ready for Eid 2026? Check Out Chand Mubarak Greetings with Heartfelt Wishes, Shayari, Messages & Festive Vibes to Celebrate Joyful Night