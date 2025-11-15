Employee Quits Saying, “I do not …” On Reddit, Asked To Mark WFH As Leave

A 23-year-old employee from Faridabad has taken to Reddit to describe how a series of workplace frustrations and what he calls “unreasonable decisions” by his manager ultimately led him to resign.

Allegations Of Toxic Work Culture

In his post, the employee said he had been with the company for some time and never faced issues with salary payments. However, according to him, the overall environment was far from healthy. “I am literally the only person in my department. No hiring anytime soon. Some days there is a ton of work dumped suddenly, and other days it is super chill,” he wrote, calling the culture “absolute garbage.”

He further claimed his manager dismissed his previous work-from-home days, despite him being logged in and available. “My manager asked, kaam toh hua hi nahi, chhutti daal de, even though I had already told him my task sheet was empty,” he said, adding that quiet, uninterrupted work was treated as if “no work was done.”

Attendance Clash Triggers Resignation

The final trigger, he said, was an incident involving his attendance. Though his shift began at 10:30 am, he reached the office at 12:50 pm on a day when the company permitted employees two short leaves a month, allowing a two-hour buffer. He said he exceeded the timing by only about twenty minutes.

Instead of receiving a caution, he claimed he was asked to mark a half-day in the attendance group. “Cool. Whatever. But then they also dumped work on me after marking a half day. That was the final straw. I resigned the same day,” he wrote.

He also alleged that after his exit, his manager told colleagues he had “made the biggest mistake,” would “never find a job like this again,” and that this role was “the best I will ever get.” The employee responded in his post, “Bro? You made me do the work of a full team alone, treated WFH like I was on vacation, micromanaged attendance like I am in school, and now you think I should be grateful? Honestly, I do not regret resigning at all. I feel lighter.”

Mixed Reactions Online

His post quickly drew reactions from Reddit users, ranging from supportive to critical. One wished him well: “Good luck on your new endeavours.” Another wrote, “Nobody deserves it.”

A third commenter suggested the employee name the company so that “their hiring suffers and he will learn to respect employees,” while another reflected more broadly on Indian workplaces, saying, “The workplace in India is the result of its culture.”

