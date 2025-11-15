WATCH: “I Don’t Care” Jimmy Wales Walks Out In Under A Minute After Host Questions His ‘Founder’ Title; Video Goes Viral

Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales abruptly walked out of a podcast interview after being repeatedly pressed about whether he is the “founder” or “co-founder” of the world’s largest free encyclopedia a long-standing debate he has often tried to dismiss.

The incident occurred on the German political podcast Jung & Naiv, where host Tilo Jung questioned Wales over his introduction as the “founder of Wikipedia.” What followed has now been dubbed the show’s “shortest interview ever,” lasting just 48 seconds before Wales stormed off camera. The clip has since gone viral across social media, sparking heated discussions about interview ethics, Wikipedia’s origins, and Wales’ sensitivity to the topic.

The exchange escalated almost immediately. After Wales introduced himself, Jung asked, “You’re the founder or co-founder?” Wales snapped back, “I don’t care. It’s the dumbest question in the world… it doesn’t matter.” Despite the visible discomfort, Jung persisted, citing the long-running controversy over Larry Sanger’s role in Wikipedia’s creation and asking Wales to clarify his position once more: “But for you, you’re the founder?”

NEW: Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales storms out of an interview after just 48 seconds when podcast host Tilo Jung asked him if he was “founder” or “co-founder.” Wales: I’m Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia. Jung: You’re the founder or co-founder? Wales: I don’t care. It’s the… pic.twitter.com/8PQGeHVdDX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 14, 2025







At this point, Wales’ frustration reached its peak. “Can I just say again, it doesn’t matter. I’ve answered your question four times,” he said before abruptly ending the interview: “You know what? I’m done.” He stood up and walked off set, leaving Jung visibly confused. As he exited, Wales shouted, “It’s stupid. Don’t ask me stupid questions!”

The viral clip has divided viewers. While many accused Wales of overreacting, others defended him and criticised the interviewer’s approach. One viral comment argued that the breakdown stemmed from poor rapport-building, jumping into a sensitive topic too quickly, and repeatedly pressing a question despite clear warnings from Wales. Some viewers suggested that with better trust-building, the well-known “founder vs co-founder” controversy could have been addressed more constructively later in the conversation.

The debate over Wales and Sanger’s respective roles has followed Wikipedia since its launch in 2001, but Wales has consistently downplayed the dispute as irrelevant. Friday’s explosive moment, however, shows just how contentious the subject remains.

As the 48-second clip continues to circulate widely, it has not only reignited discussions about Wikipedia’s early history but also raised broader questions about interview etiquette, guest comfort, and social media’s appetite for viral conflicts.

