From Tilkut To Khichdi: Must-Try Foods For Makar Sankranti Festivities

Makar Sankranti is a time for feasting with traditional foods like Tilkut, Khichdi, and Puran Poli, celebrating the harvest and the season of abundance.

Makar Sankranti is one of India’s most celebrated harvest festivals, marked by the transition of the sun into Capricorn. It is a day of joyous celebrations, traditional rituals, and most importantly, delicious foods that are enjoyed by people across the country. As winter makes way for spring, Makar Sankranti also marks the harvest season, making it a time of thanksgiving and feasting. Here are some traditional foods that are commonly enjoyed during Makar Sankranti:

1. Tilkut (Sesame and Jaggery Sweets)

One of the most popular treats of Makar Sankranti is Tilkut, a sweet made from roasted sesame seeds and jaggery. The combination of sesame’s warmth and the sweetness of jaggery is not only a treat for the taste buds but also a symbol of good health and happiness. People exchange Tilkut with the greeting. It’s believed to bring peace and harmony.

2. Khichdi (Savory Rice and Lentil Dish)

In many parts of India, Khichdi is prepared as a traditional dish to mark the occasion. This comfort food made with rice, lentils, and ghee is considered auspicious and is especially popular in the northern states. Khichdi is often paired with a dollop of homemade pickles and yogurt for a wholesome, hearty meal.

3. Puran Poli (Sweet Flatbread)

A traditional Maharashtrian dish, Puran Poli is a sweet flatbread stuffed with a filling made from chana dal (yellow split peas) and jaggery. It is often flavored with cardamom and served with ghee. This dish is commonly enjoyed during Makar Sankranti celebrations and symbolizes prosperity and the blessings of the harvest.

4. Gajak (Sesame and Jaggery Brittle)

In the northern states, especially Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Gajak is a must-have during Makar Sankranti. This crunchy, sweet treat is made with sesame seeds and jaggery, much like Tilgul, but it’s set into a firm, brittle form. Gajak is not only delicious but is also considered a warming food that helps beat the winter chill.

5. Undhiyu (Mixed Vegetable Stew)

A special dish of Gujarat, Undhiyu is a mixed vegetable stew made with seasonal vegetables like yam, sweet potato, and beans. It is flavored with aromatic spices and cooked in a clay pot. This dish, rich in seasonal produce, symbolizes the bountiful harvest of the region.

6. Pongal (South Indian Delicacy)

In South India, Makar Sankranti is also celebrated as the festival of Pongal. The dish, named after the festival, is a savory rice dish made with freshly harvested rice, moong dal (lentils), black pepper, and ghee. It is typically served with coconut chutney and sambar. In some regions, a sweet variation of Pongal is prepared, made with jaggery, cardamom, and cashews.

7. Kichu (Rice Dumplings)

In Bengal, rice dumplings known as Kichu are traditionally prepared for Makar Sankranti. These dumplings are made with rice flour and are sometimes filled with sweet fillings or served with a tangy curry. Kichu is a flavorful dish that is loved during the festival and adds to the vibrant food culture of the day.

8. Sugarcane and Fresh Fruits

Since Makar Sankranti is also a harvest festival, fresh seasonal fruits like oranges, guavas, and pomegranates are commonly eaten. Sugarcane, another harvest product, is often chewed during the festivities as a symbol of good luck and prosperity. It’s believed that eating sugarcane during Makar Sankranti helps to purify the body and bring sweetness to life.

Makar Sankranti is not only a time for celebration but also a time to indulge in delicious, traditional foods that highlight the abundance of the season. From sesame sweets to hearty stews, the foods of Makar Sankranti are an integral part of the festival’s joy, marking the occasion with warmth, flavor, and good fortune. Whether you are savoring Tilgul or sharing a plate of Khichdi with loved ones, the food you eat on Makar Sankranti symbolizes the blessings of the harvest and the sweetness of life.

