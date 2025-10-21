Govardhan Puja 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

Govardhan Puja (Annakut Puja) is a Hindu festival observed the day after Diwali. In 2025, Govardhan Puja will take place on Wednesday October 22.

Govardhan Puja Date and Shubh Muhurat 2025

According to the Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi of month Kartik commences at 5:54 PM on October 21 and concludes at 8:16 PM on October 22. The shubh muhurats for the Puja are:

Morning Muhurat – 6:26 AM to 8:42 AM

Evening Muhurat – 3:29 PM to 5:44 PM

The shubh muhurats are good to perform the Govardhan and Annakut poojas for peace, prosperity and blessings from God.

Puja Vidhi (How to Observe the Festival)

Devotees awake early in the morning and bathe, and clean their house. Next, take cow dung or clay, and shape a small Govardhan Hill either at the door or outside, in the family courtyard. Top the Govardhan Hill with flowers, rangoli (places of colored powders), and diyas (lamps). Cow dung will usually form the base for the small Govardhan Hill. Krishna, a cow, and a little village image, are also placed next to the hill. This puja is typically with different kind of Annakuts or “mountains of food” given in front of Krishna, which could include things such as sweets, rice and vegetables, along with puris.

The puja also incorporates lighting diyas and chanting mantras, which is accompanied by the aarti (a round of circular movement while imparting blessings moving around the Govardhan hill model and worshiping cows by bringing them grass, jaggery (cane sugar made solid) and fruits.

Importance of Govardhan Puja

Govardhan Puja is a celebration of the divine act of God protecting the people of Vrindavan from Indra’s storm when he lifted Govardhan Hill for safety with only his pinky finger. This act of lifting Govardhan Hill represents humility, trust in God, as well as a sense and reminder of humanity’s connection and relationship to nature and its environment.

The Annakut custom represents abundance and a form of gratitude, as well as the importance of food, the earth, and nature. Through Govardhan Puja and Annakut, devotees honour and express their thankfulness to Lord Krishna, Mother Earth and cows, for peace and prosperity all through the year.

On October 22, 2025, devotees will respectfully gather together across India, especially in Mathura, Vrindavan and Braj, to celebrate Govardhan Puja through inhalation of faith music, community gathering and devotion to Lord Krishna and the meaning of harmony with our environment.

The date and muhurat details for Govardhan Puja 2025 are based on the Hindu Panchang and may vary depending on regional and local observances. Devotees are advised to confirm timings with their local temple or trusted sources.