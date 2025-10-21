Govardhan Puja 2025: From Delhi to Mumbai, Check City-Wise Timings and Ritual Schedule

Govardhan Puja 2025, or Annakut, will take place across India on Wednesday, October 22. The holiday honors Lord Krishna for lifting Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Vrindavan from heavy rains. In every region, devotees will express thanks through prayers, food offerings and rituals. Below you will find details about city-wise puja timings and rituals for the day.

Date and Muhurat for Govardhan Puja 2025

The Pratipada Tithi commences at 5:54 PM on October 21 and concludes at 8:16 PM on October 22. The Muhrats for the principle worship will be between the following times: Pratahkal Muhurat between 6:26 AM to 8:42 AM, and the Sayankal Muhurat between 3:29 PM to 5:44 PM, as noted by Drik Panchang. These hours of worship are considered favorable to offer prayer to Lord Krishna and perform Annakut rituals.

City-Wise Govardhan Puja Timings

City Morning (Pratahkal) Muhurat Evening (Sayankal) Muhurat New Delhi 6:26 AM – 8:42 AM 3:29 PM – 5:44 PM ​ Mumbai 6:43 AM – 8:55 AM 3:48 PM – 6:07 PM ​ Kolkata 5:42 AM – 7:58 AM 2:52 PM – 5:05 PM ​ Chennai 6:00 AM – 8:16 AM 3:33 PM – 5:56 PM ​ Bengaluru 6:15 AM – 8:32 AM 3:45 PM – 6:03 PM ​ Hyderabad 6:20 AM – 8:38 AM 3:40 PM – 5:58 PM ​ Ahmedabad 6:35 AM – 8:49 AM 3:42 PM – 6:00 PM ​ Jaipur 6:30 AM – 8:46 AM 3:32 PM – 5:54 PM ​

Rituals and Practies

On Govardhan Puja, devotees create a mini Govardhan Hill with cow dung or clay and beautify it with flowers, lamps, and figurines of Krishna, celebrating Krishna’s lifting of Govardhan Hill for the safety of the villagers. To Krishna, the community offers a mountain of vegetarian food known as Annakut, comprised of sweets, rice, and vegetable dishes. Annakut signifies vegetarians’ gratitude and regard for the abundance of food provided by nature.

One is seen giving food and, of course, doing aarti for cow and Krishna in their temples or in their homes. In many parts of India, especially Mathura, Vrindavan, and the Braj region, large communities host a big feast and organize Govardhan Parikrama (circumambulation of Govardhan Hill).

Celebration Reedification

The festival encourages people in the lesson of humility, protection, and trust that Krishna taught when he lifted the Govardhan Hill. In lifting the Govardhan Hill, Krishna conveyed that devotion, compassion, and humility towards others are greater than ego or excessive ceremonial observations. Govardhan Puja is a festival based on gratitude for the food that nature provides to the family and community and is a means of recognition patronage by the Lord.

Everyone in Delhi, Mumbai, or any city in India should try performing Govardhan Puja in the morning muhurat of October 22, 2025, as it is considered to be highly auspicious if performed on this date. Govardhan Puja continues the spirit of gratitude, sustainability, and devotion to Krishna from Diwali and fosters loving devotion, and spiritual joy with the devotee community.

The city-wise timings and ritual schedule are based on Hindu Panchang and regional observances. Timings may vary slightly by location; devotees are advised to confirm with local temples before performing the puja.