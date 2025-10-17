LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news donald trump Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel us news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news donald trump Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel us news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news donald trump Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel us news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news donald trump Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel us news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news donald trump Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel us news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news donald trump Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel us news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news donald trump Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel us news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news donald trump Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel us news
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Happy Dhanteras 2025: 50+ Best Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for the Festival

Happy Dhanteras 2025: 50+ Best Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for the Festival

Celebrate Dhanteras 2025 on October 18 with heartfelt wishes for wealth, health, and happiness. Share these 50+ meaningful messages to spread joy, positivity, and festive blessings among loved ones.

Happy Dhanteras 2025: 50+ Best Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for the Festival

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 17, 2025 09:06:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Happy Dhanteras 2025: 50+ Best Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for the Festival

Dhanteras marks the auspicious beginning of the vibrant Diwali celebrations, heralding wealth, prosperity, and good health into our lives. On October 18, 2025, families light diyas, worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari, and exchange heartfelt wishes to spread festive joy. Here are 50+ warm and meaningful wishes and messages to share with your loved ones, friends, and colleagues on this special day.

52 Best Dhanteras Wishes and Messages

Wishing you prosperity, good health, and happiness this Dhanteras!

May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with wealth and joy.

Let this Dhanteras bring new hopes and endless success.

Shine bright with blessings, wealth, and peace. Happy Dhanteras!

May your life sparkle brighter than gold this Dhanteras.

Wishing you a joyful and prosperous start to Diwali.

May every diya you light fill your heart with joy.

May this Dhanteras bless you with good fortune and happiness.

Let the divine light of Dhanteras fill your home with positivity.

Wishing you wealth that grows and happiness that stays.

May Goddess Lakshmi shower you with her blessings today and always.

Prosperity begins with gratitude—Happy Dhanteras to you and your family!

May your business grow and your heart stay content this festive season.

On this Dhanteras, may every lamp guide you to success.

Wishing you endless gold, silver, and smiles.

May your path be lit with fortune and your dreams turn golden.

True wealth lies in family, love, and faith—Happy Dhanteras!

May this day usher in golden beginnings and abundant blessings.

Let this Dhanteras remind you of life’s true treasures—health and love.

Wishing you prosperity, joy, and good health this Dhanteras.

May your home sparkle with happiness and divine blessings.

Sending warm wishes for a bright and blessed Dhanteras.

Celebrate this Dhanteras with hope, laughter, and gratitude.

On this auspicious day, may success and peace fill your life.

May the glow of diyas illuminate your heart and home.

Shine brightly with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Wishing your family a safe and joyful Dhanteras.

May your future shine like the new diyas you light today.

Let every diya bring luck and joy to your doorstep.

May this Dhanteras bring wealth that shines beyond gold.

Wishing you health, wealth, and prosperity in abundance.

May Goddess Lakshmi bless your efforts with success.

This Dhanteras, let positivity and hope light your way.

May your life be filled with peace, prosperity, and happiness.

Wishing you a Dhanteras full of love and light.

May every purchase you make bring you good luck.

May your home be blessed with peace and prosperity.

On this Dhanteras, may every moment sparkle with joy.

Wishing you and your family a blessed Dhanteras.

Let this festival brighten your life with endless wealth.

May your heart be full of gratitude and happiness.

Shine like the diyas and sparkle like the gold this Dhanteras.

Wishing you success, health, and happiness always.

May Dhanteras bring the gift of wealth into your life.

On this auspicious day, may your dreams take flight.

May health and happiness always follow you.

Let kindness and gratitude be your richest jewels this Dhanteras.

Wishing you light, love, and laughter this festive season.

May this Dhanteras be brighter than ever before.

Celebrate with joy and welcome prosperity into your life.

Wishing you a golden year filled with blessings.

Happy Dhanteras! May your life be as bright as the festival lights.

May these messages bring joy and blessings to your communication this Dhanteras 2025. Share them with family, friends, and colleagues to start the festival of lights with warmth and positivity. Happy Dhanteras!​

This article is intended for festive inspiration and general cultural celebration. It does not promote or endorse any specific religious beliefs or practices. Celebrate according to your faith and traditions.

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 9:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: blessingsdhanteras 2025Dhanteras greetingsDhanteras messagesDhanteras wishesDiwali 2025diyasfestival of lightsGoddess Lakshmigood fortuneHappinessHappy DhanterasLord Dhanvantariprosperitywealth

RELATED News

Viral Video: Samosa With A Fork? Man’s Etiquette Lesson Leaves Netizens Divided

Six Gen Z Slangs You Definitely Need To Know, The Last One Will Leave You Shocked

Caught On Video: Bengaluru Traffic Police Officer Repeatedly Slaps A Boy During Routine Check, Here’s What Happened Next

Watch Video: Mumbai Man Helps Deliver A Baby At Railway Platform With Doctor On Call, Pulls A 3 Idiots In Real Life

Inappropriate Act Caught On Video: Lawyer Kisses A Woman After Pulling Her Hand, Forgets It Is Getting Recorded

LATEST NEWS

Kiss lead guitarist Ace Frehley dies at 74

Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s Birth Anniversary, Reflecting On The Reformer’s Relevance Today

UPDATE 2-NFL Standings

New York approves power line for Micron’s $100 billion semiconductor plant

Saudi's Al-Dawsari, Takahashi from Japan win Asian player awards

Dude Movie X Review: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju Shine In Tamil Romantic Comedy, Mixed Social Media Reactions

Happy Dhanteras 2025: 50+ Best Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for the Festival

Kiss lead guitarist Ace Frehley dies at 74

Saudi's Al-Dawsari, Takahashi from Japan win Asian player awards

Dhanteras 2025: Can You Move Into a New House on This Day?

Happy Dhanteras 2025: 50+ Best Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for the Festival

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happy Dhanteras 2025: 50+ Best Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for the Festival

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happy Dhanteras 2025: 50+ Best Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for the Festival
Happy Dhanteras 2025: 50+ Best Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for the Festival
Happy Dhanteras 2025: 50+ Best Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for the Festival
Happy Dhanteras 2025: 50+ Best Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for the Festival
QUICK LINKS