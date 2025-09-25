LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Happy Menstruation! Viral Video Shows Family Celebrating Girl’s First Periods With Tears And Love

Happy Menstruation! Viral Video Shows Family Celebrating Girl’s First Periods With Tears And Love

Aayusha’s family celebrated her first menstruation in a heartwarming ritual, with men bowing and placing money at her feet. The viral video on Instagram, viewed by millions, has been praised for love, respect, and breaking menstrual taboos.

Aayusha’s first menstruation becomes a viral moment inspiring millions. (Screengrab: IG/Aayushaaaaa)
Aayusha’s first menstruation becomes a viral moment inspiring millions. (Screengrab: IG/Aayushaaaaa)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 25, 2025 18:40:05 IST

In a heartwarming viral moment, a young girl named Aayusha has shared a video of her family celebrating her first menstruation, sparking admiration and praise across social media. The Instagram video has already garnered over 19 million views, captivating audiences with its progressive and loving approach.

In the video, Aayusha is standing at the door of her house as her family conducts a ritual to celebrate this milestone in a girl’s life. Overwhelmed with feelings, she starts crying as her family showers her with affection and respect.

What is unique about the celebration is the action taken by the male members of the family. From oldest to youngest, all men bow down to her and put money at her feet, showing respect and recognition of this major life milestone.

Watch here:



The caption on the video, “POV: Your family welcomes your first menstruation like this,” succinctly summed up the feeling and struck a chord with people at once. Social media users swarmed the comments space with praise. “Just one word for the whole world – ‘LEARN’,” posted one, while the other wrote, “This is what actually means to have a supportive family.

Others posted personal anecdotes, remembering the experiences of their first menstruation. One poster had posted, “I remember my first time clearly. I was in ninth grade, didn’t own a phone, and my mom instructed me to lock myself in a room. My dad showed up afterward, hugged me, and told me I could do anything I wanted. That experience made me proud to be his daughter. I miss him so much. God bless you.”

Netizens are hailing Aayusha’s family for raising the bar on girls’ support and respect during this critical phase of their lives. The video continues to spark dialogue about menstrual taboo-breaking and celebrating the importance of women’s milestones in forward-thinking, loving ways.

Tags: MenstruationMenstruation viral newsviral video

QUICK LINKS