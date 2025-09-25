Rs 420 Crore Karnataka Caste Census Underway: Here Is What We Know So Far

Karnataka’s ambitious ‘caste census’, officially known as the Social and Educational Survey, began on Monday, with enumerators visiting households across the state. The survey aims to cover around 7 crore people in 2 crore households, employing approximately 1.75 lakh enumerators, mainly government school teachers.

The exercise, estimated to cost Rs 420 crore, uses a 60-question scientific questionnaire prepared by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes. The survey is expected to provide crucial data for targeted welfare schemes under the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

‘Survey’s legal validity is questionable’

In the Karnataka High Court, the Union government argued that the exercise is effectively a census, which only the central government is authorised to conduct. Represented by Additional Solicitor General Arvind Kamath, the Union contended that the survey’s legal validity is questionable.

Defending the survey, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that collecting caste data for welfare purposes is legal and backed by the Supreme Court’s Puttuswamy verdict. Senior advocate Prof Ravivarma Kumar added that geo-tagging of houses and electricity meters ensures accuracy, and Aadhaar verification prevents duplication.

However, the survey has faced technical glitches and server issues in several districts, including Shivamogga, Haveri, Ballari, Chitradurga, and Kodagu, causing delays. In the Greater Bengaluru area, progress may be slowed by one or two days due to the creation of five new corporations, requiring additional training and preparation.

The survey has also attracted legal and political attention. Critics, including some within the ruling Congress, raised objections over the inclusion of dual-identity castes like ‘Kuruba Christian’ and ‘Brahmin Christian’. The Backward Classes Commission clarified that such names will be masked in the survey app but can still be declared voluntarily.

The Commission is expected to submit its report by December 2025, providing the government with vital data to implement targeted social and educational programs across Karnataka.

