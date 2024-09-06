Haritalika Teej 2024: All You Need To Know About Celebrations, Rituals, and Auspicious Timings

Haritalika Teej is being celebrated with Shukla Yoga and Hasta Nakshatra, a day dedicated to the worship of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

On September 6, 2024, Haritalika Teej is being celebrated with Shukla Yoga and Hasta Nakshatra, a day dedicated to the worship of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. This auspicious occasion, observed primarily in Bihar and parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, is marked by fasting and prayers for the long life and prosperity of husbands.

Significance of Haritalika Teej

According to the Hindu calendar, Haritalika Teej falls on the Tritiya Tithi (third day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Out of the three Teej festivals celebrated annually, Haritalika Teej is considered the most significant. On this day, married women observe a strict fast, often without water, praying for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The fast is broken the next day during the Brahma Muhurta, an auspicious time before sunrise.

Haritalika Teej is also celebrated by unmarried girls who fast and pray for a suitable life partner. The day is filled with rituals, including the worship of the divine family of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha, which is believed to bestow the blessings of marital bliss and prosperity.

Must Read: Will Delhi Metro Operate On Raksha Bandhan? Find Out

Rituals and Celebrations

Women observing the fast perform traditional rituals and prayers dedicated to the Shiva family. The day is believed to bring the blessings of longevity and good fortune for married women, while unmarried girls pray for a desirable match. During the celebrations, women greet each other and exchange heartfelt wishes.

Here are some key details and auspicious timings for the day:

Panchang and Astrological Details

Date: September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024 National Date: Bhadrapada 15, Vikram Samvat 2081, Shak Samvat 1946

Bhadrapada 15, Vikram Samvat 2081, Shak Samvat 1946 Tithi: Tritiya Tithi until 3:02 PM, followed by Chaturthi Tithi

Tritiya Tithi until 3:02 PM, followed by Chaturthi Tithi Nakshatra: Hasta Nakshatra until 9:25 AM, followed by Chitra Nakshatra

Hasta Nakshatra until 9:25 AM, followed by Chitra Nakshatra Yoga: Shukla Yoga until 10:15 PM, followed by Brahma Yoga

Shukla Yoga until 10:15 PM, followed by Brahma Yoga Karan: Gar Karan until 3:02 PM, followed by Vishti Karan

Gar Karan until 3:02 PM, followed by Vishti Karan Moon’s Position: The Moon will transit from Virgo to Libra at 11:01 PM

The Moon will transit from Virgo to Libra at 11:01 PM Rahukal: 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Auspicious and Inauspicious Timings

Sunrise: 6:02 AM

6:02 AM Sunset: 6:36 PM

6:36 PM Brahma Muhurta: 4:30 AM to 5:16 AM

4:30 AM to 5:16 AM Vijay Muhurta: 2:25 PM to 3:15 PM

2:25 PM to 3:15 PM Amrit Kaal: 7:35 AM to 9:10 AM

7:35 AM to 9:10 AM Gulika Kaal: 7:30 AM to 9:00 AM

7:30 AM to 9:00 AM Yamaganda Kaal: 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM

3:30 PM to 4:30 PM Durmuhurta Kaal: 8:33 AM to 9:23 AM

Rituals and Remedies for the Day

On Haritalika Teej, it is highly auspicious to perform a detailed and devoted worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees are encouraged to offer prayers with complete rituals to seek blessings for marital harmony, prosperity, and overall well-being.

The day also emphasizes the importance of spiritual reflection and the power of devotion in overcoming life’s challenges, reaffirming the bond between husband and wife. Haritalika Teej stands as a beautiful celebration of love, commitment, and the divine blessings of the holy union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Also Read: Delhi Metro’s Red Line Faces Delays Following Attempted Cable Theft