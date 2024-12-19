How Empowering Farmers, Combating Stubble Burning, And Building Sustainable Futures Can Transform Agriculture

The agricultural landscape is undergoing a profound transformation as innovative solutions to sustainability and environmental challenges gain momentum. A key player in this shift is ITC’s Crop Residue Management initiative, which is revolutionizing farming practices across Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh. This initiative aims to enhance productivity, safeguard the environment, and improve the economic well-being of farmers through the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices.

The Challenge of Stubble Burning

In many rural regions, stubble burning has been a common practice to clear fields quickly after harvest. However, this method comes at a high environmental and health cost. Stubble burning contributes significantly to air pollution, soil degradation, and health hazards. ITC’s Crop Residue Management (CRM) initiative seeks to break this cycle, providing farmers with alternative, sustainable farming methods.

ITC’s integrated CRM initiative has made significant strides in promoting stubble-burning-free farming across over 2.5 lakh acres in Kapurthala District. This initiative has led to more than 94% of farms adopting alternative, sustainable methods of cultivation. By offering farmers innovative machinery, training, and technical support, ITC is empowering them to enhance productivity while simultaneously reducing environmental harm.

Through its partnership with local farmers, ITC is extending its success to 688 villages and nearly 3 lakh acres by 2024. This expansion highlights the program’s growing influence and potential to reshape agricultural practices on a larger scale.

The success stories of farmers like Jaswinder, Nachattar Singh, and Mota Singh demonstrate the positive impact of ITC’s sustainable farming initiatives.

Jaswinder’s Success in Bhullarai Village

Jaswinder, a farmer from Bhullarai village, recalls the challenges he faced when burning stubble was the norm. After adopting ITC’s sustainable practices, including crop residue management, Direct Seeded Rice (DSR), and the Happy Seeder for wheat, his farm saw remarkable improvements. His cultivation costs dropped by 9% for paddy and 27% for wheat, while his yields improved significantly. In addition, planting 250 trees for fiber boosted his annual income by Rs. 6,000, contributing to better soil health. “These practices have not only increased my productivity but have ensured sustainability,” Jaswinder shares.

In Khukrain village, Nachattar Singh faced rising costs and poor soil health due to stubble burning. After joining ITC’s Mission Sunehra Kal program, he implemented technologies such as the Happy Seeder and Super Seeder. His wheat yield increased from 19 to 21 quintals per acre, while his cultivation costs dropped by 27%. Most importantly, he stopped burning stubble, leading to a cleaner environment and healthier farm finances. “I’m increasing my profits while contributing to a cleaner environment,” says Nachattar.

Mota Singh’s Breakthrough in Kanjli Village

Mota Singh, a farmer from Kanjli village, dealt with water stagnation affecting his wheat yield. After adopting CRM practices and building a rainwater pond, he was able to improve groundwater recharge and soil quality. His wheat yield increased by 28.57%, from 14 to 18 quintals per acre. “The improvements are astounding,” Mota shares, emphasizing how these changes have positively impacted his farming practices and the local environment.

ITC’s initiative has introduced several cutting-edge technologies that enable farmers to implement sustainable practices efficiently:

Happy Seeder and Super Seeder : These machines allow farmers to sow wheat directly into paddy stubble, improving soil health and reducing the need for fertilizers. The Super Stubble Management System (SMS) pulverizes stubble, enabling wheat sowing without ploughing, thus reducing labor costs and improving efficiency.

: These machines allow farmers to sow wheat directly into paddy stubble, improving soil health and reducing the need for fertilizers. The Super Stubble Management System (SMS) pulverizes stubble, enabling wheat sowing without ploughing, thus reducing labor costs and improving efficiency. Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) : DSR is a technique that helps conserve water, lowers cultivation costs, and promotes early crop maturity. It provides farmers with a longer window between rice harvest and wheat sowing, offering flexibility and cost savings.

: DSR is a technique that helps conserve water, lowers cultivation costs, and promotes early crop maturity. It provides farmers with a longer window between rice harvest and wheat sowing, offering flexibility and cost savings. Zero Tillage Wheat: This practice helps conserve soil moisture, reduces energy consumption, and promotes healthier soil for future crops.

Repurposing Crop Residue for Additional Income

In addition to promoting in-situ practices, ITC is also encouraging farmers to repurpose crop residue for ex-situ applications. By supporting rural entrepreneurship, ITC helps farmers collect and repurpose stubble into biomass energy and fodder. This initiative has opened up new markets for energy generation, briquette making, and fodder production, creating additional income streams for farmers. The percentage of ex-situ management of stubble has increased from 12% to 24%, showcasing the growing economic potential of this practice.

Partnerships for Scaling Impact

To enhance the reach and efficiency of its initiative, ITC has formed strategic partnerships with various organizations, including IIT Delhi’s Arun Duggal Centre for Research in Climate Change and Air Pollution (CERCA) and the NGO Manav Vikas Sansthan. Together, these partnerships are developing satellite-based monitoring tools to track stubble burning and improve the implementation of sustainable farming practices.

Far-Reaching Impact on Sustainability

ITC’s Crop Residue Management initiative has yielded significant environmental and economic benefits. Farmers who have adopted the program’s practices have collectively reduced water usage by up to 25% in their cultivation cycles. This achievement not only contributes to environmental sustainability but also ensures improved profitability for farmers.

By reducing CO2 emissions and conserving water, ITC’s initiative is creating a more sustainable future for agriculture. Farmers like Jaswinder, Nachattar, and Mota Singh are at the forefront of this revolution, showcasing how sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand. As Mota Singh aptly puts it, “The future of farming is about sustainability for our children and grandchildren.”

The Crop Residue Management initiative is more than just a farming program—it is a movement toward a more sustainable, profitable, and environmentally friendly future for agriculture. By equipping farmers with the knowledge and tools they need, ITC is ensuring a thriving future for both agriculture and the environment, setting the stage for a more resilient and sustainable farming landscape.