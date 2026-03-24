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Home > Offbeat News > How To Download GTA 5 Supercar For Free? Rockstar Games Is Giving A Freebie Ahead of GTA 6 Launch, Check Last Date Here To Claim The Offer

How To Download GTA 5 Supercar For Free? Rockstar Games Is Giving A Freebie Ahead of GTA 6 Launch, Check Last Date Here To Claim The Offer

As Grand Theft Auto VI nears its much-anticipated release, Grand Theft Auto Online is rewarding players with a limited-time free vehicle. Rockstar Games is offering the Coil Rocket Voltic at no cost until March 25

GTA 5 (Photo: imdb)
GTA 5 (Photo: imdb)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 24, 2026 16:45:56 IST

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How To Download GTA 5 Supercar For Free? Rockstar Games Is Giving A Freebie Ahead of GTA 6 Launch, Check Last Date Here To Claim The Offer

As Grand Theft Auto VI nears its much-anticipated release, Grand Theft Auto Online is rewarding players with a limited-time free vehicle. Rockstar Games is offering the Coil Rocket Voltic at no cost until March 25, giving fans a chance to grab the flashy electric supercar—complete with a rocket booster—without spending in-game currency or grinding through missions.

To get the Coil Rocket Voltic, players simply need to join any GTA Online session and access the Warstock Cache & Carry website via their in-game phone. Due to its special design, the vehicle is only available through this platform rather than the usual Legendary Motorsport store, and it can be purchased for $0.

As a special vehicle, it comes with its own unique map icon and must be stored in a Vehicle Warehouse. While it boasts an impressive top speed of 200.77 km/h, it can’t be used in standard races, which slightly limits its functionality. Still, as an upgraded version of the Coil Voltic, it stands out as a fun and stylish addition to any collection.

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With Grand Theft Auto VI on the horizon, this giveaway adds to the excitement, encouraging players to keep exploring the streets of Los Santos in the final phase of GTA Online. Alongside the new title, a refreshed version of GTA Online is also expected, potentially replacing the long-running multiplayer experience that has remained popular for over a decade.

That said, the current version of GTA Online isn’t going away anytime soon. It will continue to receive support even after GTA VI launches, which is also expected to feature its own online mode. With millions of active players still engaged, keeping the existing version alive remains a profitable move for developers.

The upcoming GTA VI shifts the setting to Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida, featuring a return to Vice City. The story follows Jason Duval and Lucia Daminos, a criminal duo caught in a statewide conspiracy after a bank robbery goes wrong. Given the massive success of previous titles, the new installment is widely expected to achieve record-breaking sales, adding to the franchise’s total of over 465 million units sold.

If there are no unexpected delays, GTA VI is reportedly set to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

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How To Download GTA 5 Supercar For Free? Rockstar Games Is Giving A Freebie Ahead of GTA 6 Launch, Check Last Date Here To Claim The Offer
How To Download GTA 5 Supercar For Free? Rockstar Games Is Giving A Freebie Ahead of GTA 6 Launch, Check Last Date Here To Claim The Offer
How To Download GTA 5 Supercar For Free? Rockstar Games Is Giving A Freebie Ahead of GTA 6 Launch, Check Last Date Here To Claim The Offer
How To Download GTA 5 Supercar For Free? Rockstar Games Is Giving A Freebie Ahead of GTA 6 Launch, Check Last Date Here To Claim The Offer

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