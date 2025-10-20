IIT Graduate Earning Rs 4 Crore Drank 11 Beers On Diwali Flight, Wet Pants, Avoided Eye Contact

The story is doing the rounds of a stark contrast of eloquent high professional accomplishments and terribly poor sense. An IIT graduate, who is supposed to be earning a mind-blogging Rs 4 crore (almost $480,000 per annum), had an incident on his return flight home during the Diwali vacation that gripped the public in shame. It was reported that he drank 11 cans of beer and got horrifiedly drunk by the mainline.

At the end of it, the highly paid fellow created havoc by peeing into his pants in the aircraft. Eyewitness accounts suggest a profound level of shame and discomfort, with one of the observers mentioning that “one did not make eye contact” on realizing the extent of the situation.

Such incidents serve as an ironic but embarrassing reminder that the highest peaks of professional success do not necessarily insulate one from some of the human mistakes, especially with the advanced intake of alcohol.

In-Flight Intoxication And Social Consequence

This detail is crucial: eleven beers consumed inside a pressurized cabin on an aircraft. Given low oxygen and pressure in the cabin, alcohol is intensified effect-wise, so the intoxication level got to be a lot greater than the same drink consumed on the ground.

This is a fact and directly resulted in the loss of bodily control. The first public consequence is public disgrace proper to all of the fellow passengers and crew. Eye contact avoidance constitutes a typical non-verbal signal of such intense shame; it says volumes about how much a person understands about the weight of their actions-the kind that are now forever tied to their high professional status.

High-Earning Professional’s Public Lapse

The fact here is that whether it was sensationalism or not, it indicates the pressure and profile of those who work at such high pay. The fact that the incident happened to occur during the festive season of Diwali leads one to assume that the individual was probably flying back home after a long stint at work for some family time.

The underlying cause was clearly excessive drinking; nevertheless, this incident represented a severe public indiscretion. Airline behavior toward passengers is strict, regardless of an individual’s professional success, and incidents like these can come back to haunt the people involved for years to come, including travel bans and further professional investigations.

