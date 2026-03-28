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Home > Offbeat News > ‘Indian Men Ask For Sex’: Vietnamese Spa Worker Shockingly Exposes Misconduct by Indian Tourists, Urges Travellers Not to Ruin India’s Reputation | Viral Video

‘Indian Men Ask For Sex’: Vietnamese Spa Worker Shockingly Exposes Misconduct by Indian Tourists, Urges Travellers Not to Ruin India’s Reputation | Viral Video

An Indian traveller’s video from Vietnam has gone viral after he shared a disturbing interaction with a local spa worker, who allegedly told him that many Indian men often ask for sex and pass inappropriate remarks during their visits.

Vietnamese Spa Worker Shockingly Exposes Misconduct by Indian Tourists. Photo: AI Generated
Vietnamese Spa Worker Shockingly Exposes Misconduct by Indian Tourists. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 28, 2026 15:33:14 IST

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‘Indian Men Ask For Sex’: Vietnamese Spa Worker Shockingly Exposes Misconduct by Indian Tourists, Urges Travellers Not to Ruin India’s Reputation | Viral Video

An Indian traveller’s video from Vietnam has gone viral after he shared a disturbing interaction with a local spa worker, who allegedly told him that many Indian men often ask for sex and pass inappropriate remarks during their visits.

The man with his partner said the woman praised his respectful behaviour, telling him he was “not like other Indian men,” before opening up about the uncomfortable experiences she frequently faces from some tourists. 

Vietnamese Spa Worker Exposes Misconduct by Indian Tourists: Viral Video 

The viral video was posted on Instagram by the handle “heyyakong” and with the caption that reads. “Please, please, please, this is a humble request from a fellow Indian.” The viral video had garnered over 4,000 views within a day. 

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A post shared by kong (@heyyakong)



According to the spa worker, receiving sexual remarks from some Indian men is something she faces quite often during their visits. The traveller also recounted another troubling moment from his Vietnam trip, where he overheard a group of Indian men in a hostel making derogatory comments in Hindi about women staying there.

He urged fellow Indians to act responsibly and not damage the country’s image abroad. The clip quickly went viral, triggering strong reactions online. While many users blamed such behaviour on a lack of civic sense and respect for women. 

Also Read: Pre-Wedding Shoot Turns Violent At Karnataka Temple: Photographers Assaulted By Locals Over Footwear Dispute; Internet Sparks Outrage, Raises Concerns Over Tourist Safety | WATCH

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Tags: India image abroadIndian men misconduct abroadIndian tourists in Vietnamvietnam spaVietnamese spa worker viral videoviral Instagram videowomen safety travel

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‘Indian Men Ask For Sex’: Vietnamese Spa Worker Shockingly Exposes Misconduct by Indian Tourists, Urges Travellers Not to Ruin India’s Reputation | Viral Video

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‘Indian Men Ask For Sex’: Vietnamese Spa Worker Shockingly Exposes Misconduct by Indian Tourists, Urges Travellers Not to Ruin India’s Reputation | Viral Video
‘Indian Men Ask For Sex’: Vietnamese Spa Worker Shockingly Exposes Misconduct by Indian Tourists, Urges Travellers Not to Ruin India’s Reputation | Viral Video
‘Indian Men Ask For Sex’: Vietnamese Spa Worker Shockingly Exposes Misconduct by Indian Tourists, Urges Travellers Not to Ruin India’s Reputation | Viral Video
‘Indian Men Ask For Sex’: Vietnamese Spa Worker Shockingly Exposes Misconduct by Indian Tourists, Urges Travellers Not to Ruin India’s Reputation | Viral Video

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