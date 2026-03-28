Pre-Wedding Shoot Turns Violent At Karnataka Temple: Photographers Assaulted By Locals Over Footwear Dispute; Internet Sparks Outrage, Raises Concerns Over Tourist Safety | WATCH

A pre-wedding photoshoot at the Bettada Bhairaveshwara Temple in Karnataka’s Sakleshpur turned violent after locals allegedly attacked a group of photographers over a dispute linked to religious customs. The incident has led to the arrest of seven people.

Clash Over Temple Customs

The temple, located in the hills of Sakleshpur Taluk, is a popular spot for pre-wedding shoots. Trouble began when a group of locals from neighbouring Mudigere Taluk confronted a visiting couple and their photography team.

According to police, the issue started over the photographers wearing footwear inside the temple premises, which is considered a violation of religious norms. What began as a verbal argument quickly escalated.

Argument Turns Violent, Photographers Injured

The situation soon turned into a physical fight. Two photographers, identified as Navi and Nandan, were allegedly attacked by the group. Their equipment was also damaged, including at least one high-end camera.

Both victims suffered injuries and were taken to Sakleshpur Taluk Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police Action, Seven Arrested

Police from the Sakleshpur Rural Police Station reached the spot and brought the situation under control. A case was registered based on the victims’ statements.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident — Ashi, Prashanth, Raksha, Aravind, Uchit, Prajwal and Nishanth — all residents of Mudigere Taluk.

Authorities have launched a detailed probe to find out whether the attack was planned or a sudden reaction. The incident has also raised concerns about the lack of clear guidelines for photography at religious sites, especially in popular tourist locations like Sakleshpur.

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