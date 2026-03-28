LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi chennai super kings donald trump Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests Iran US War delivery partner stealing Abu Dhabi chennai super kings donald trump Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests Iran US War delivery partner stealing Abu Dhabi chennai super kings donald trump Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests Iran US War delivery partner stealing Abu Dhabi chennai super kings donald trump Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests Iran US War delivery partner stealing
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi chennai super kings donald trump Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests Iran US War delivery partner stealing Abu Dhabi chennai super kings donald trump Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests Iran US War delivery partner stealing Abu Dhabi chennai super kings donald trump Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests Iran US War delivery partner stealing Abu Dhabi chennai super kings donald trump Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests Iran US War delivery partner stealing
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Madhya Pradesh Horror: Husband Strangles 25-Year-Old Wife In Moving Car, Keeps Body In Vehicle For Hours, Dumps It From Bridge As 2-Year-Old Sleeps Inside

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Husband Strangles 25-Year-Old Wife In Moving Car, Keeps Body In Vehicle For Hours, Dumps It From Bridge As 2-Year-Old Sleeps Inside

A 28-year-old accused, Akshay Chaurapagar, strangled his wife, Pranita, while the couple was travelling from Murtijapur to Nagpur on March 23.

Husband Strangles 25-Year-Old Wife In Moving Car in Madhya Pradesh. Photo: AI Generated
Husband Strangles 25-Year-Old Wife In Moving Car in Madhya Pradesh. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 28, 2026 11:34:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Husband Strangles 25-Year-Old Wife In Moving Car, Keeps Body In Vehicle For Hours, Dumps It From Bridge As 2-Year-Old Sleeps Inside

A chilling case of domestic murder has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, where a 28-year-old man allegedly strangled his 25-year-old wife inside a moving car during a road trip, while their two-year-old child remained in the vehicle. 

In a horrifying twist, the accused reportedly continued driving for hours with his wife’s body inside the car before dumping it from a bridge over the Pench river in an alleged bid to destroy evidence.

How 28-Year-Old Husband Kills His Wife?

A 28-year-old accused, Akshay Chaurapagar, strangled his wife, Pranita, while the couple was travelling from Murtijapur to Nagpur on March 23. After the murder, he reportedly kept driving for several hours with her body inside the car, unsure of his next move. 

You Might Be Interested In

He later turned back towards Chhindwara and allegedly disposed of the body by throwing it from a bridge in an attempt to cover up the crime. Throughout the ordeal, the couple’s child remained in the car and was reportedly asleep for most of the journey, unaware of the horrifying events. 

How Police Crack the Murder Case? 

The case surfaced on March 24 after the woman’s body was found beneath the Pench River bridge in Chhindwara’s Singodi outpost area. Police initially treated it as an unnatural death, but the probe quickly intensified after investigators uncovered key leads. 

According to Singodi outpost in-charge Pankaj Raj, officers received information about an unidentified body in the river and immediately reached the spot to begin legal proceedings. 

The breakthrough came after images of the body were shared with nearby police stations, where a tattoo on the woman’s wrist bearing the name “Pranita” helped establish her identity. 

Also Read: Fact Check: Was Kash Patel Using A Porn Site Under ‘Spider Kash,’ Or Is It Viral Misinformation After Iran-Linked Handala Hackers Breached His Personal Email? 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chhindwara crimeChhindwara wife murderMadhya Pradesh horrormoving car wife murderMP murderPench bridge murder casePench river murderSingodi police

RELATED News

Karnataka Shocker: 28-Year-Old Woman Brutally Killed by Husband In Kalaburagi, Throat Slit and Run Over by Car | Watch

Andhra Bus Fire Accident: 13 Dead, 20 Injured After Private Bus Collides With Tipper Lorry, Bursts Into Flames In Markapuram District; Viral Video Shows Thick Smoke, Flames | WATCH

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Fists and Kicks Fly at Petrol Pump As Long Queue Turned Violent Amid Fuel Shortage Chaos | Watch Viral Video

‘Has Zombie Drug Entered India?’: Chandigarh Blinkit Delivery Agent Found Standing Motionless For 2 Hours; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill, Makes Live-In Registration Mandatory And Introduces Penalties For Non-Compliance

LATEST NEWS

Delhi School Classes 6–8 Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Direct Result Link At edudel.nic.in, How To Download Scorecard

Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India

28 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Fact Check: Jasprit Bumrah to Miss MI vs KKR at Wankhede? Who Can Replace Mumbai Indians Legend in Playing XI — Details Inside

Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 28: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

US-Israel-Iran War: Five Indians Injured After Ballistic Missile Debris Falls Near Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Economic Zones Following Air Defence Interception

PNB Apprentice Result 2026 announced: Check result link at pnb.bank.in, What Shortlisted Candidates Must Do

Vir Das’s ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ OTT Release Date Confirmed, Know Exactly When And Where To Stream

MS Dhoni Out of IPL 2026 Start? CSK Suffer Massive Blow as ‘Thala’ Set to Miss Opening Matches With Injury | Details Inside

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 28, 2026? Check RBI Calendar List Inside

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Husband Strangles 25-Year-Old Wife In Moving Car, Keeps Body In Vehicle For Hours, Dumps It From Bridge As 2-Year-Old Sleeps Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Husband Strangles 25-Year-Old Wife In Moving Car, Keeps Body In Vehicle For Hours, Dumps It From Bridge As 2-Year-Old Sleeps Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Husband Strangles 25-Year-Old Wife In Moving Car, Keeps Body In Vehicle For Hours, Dumps It From Bridge As 2-Year-Old Sleeps Inside
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Husband Strangles 25-Year-Old Wife In Moving Car, Keeps Body In Vehicle For Hours, Dumps It From Bridge As 2-Year-Old Sleeps Inside
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Husband Strangles 25-Year-Old Wife In Moving Car, Keeps Body In Vehicle For Hours, Dumps It From Bridge As 2-Year-Old Sleeps Inside
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Husband Strangles 25-Year-Old Wife In Moving Car, Keeps Body In Vehicle For Hours, Dumps It From Bridge As 2-Year-Old Sleeps Inside

QUICK LINKS