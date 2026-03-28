Madhya Pradesh Horror: Husband Strangles 25-Year-Old Wife In Moving Car, Keeps Body In Vehicle For Hours, Dumps It From Bridge As 2-Year-Old Sleeps Inside

A chilling case of domestic murder has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, where a 28-year-old man allegedly strangled his 25-year-old wife inside a moving car during a road trip, while their two-year-old child remained in the vehicle.

In a horrifying twist, the accused reportedly continued driving for hours with his wife’s body inside the car before dumping it from a bridge over the Pench river in an alleged bid to destroy evidence.

How 28-Year-Old Husband Kills His Wife?



A 28-year-old accused, Akshay Chaurapagar, strangled his wife, Pranita, while the couple was travelling from Murtijapur to Nagpur on March 23. After the murder, he reportedly kept driving for several hours with her body inside the car, unsure of his next move.

He later turned back towards Chhindwara and allegedly disposed of the body by throwing it from a bridge in an attempt to cover up the crime. Throughout the ordeal, the couple’s child remained in the car and was reportedly asleep for most of the journey, unaware of the horrifying events.

How Police Crack the Murder Case?

The case surfaced on March 24 after the woman’s body was found beneath the Pench River bridge in Chhindwara’s Singodi outpost area. Police initially treated it as an unnatural death, but the probe quickly intensified after investigators uncovered key leads.

According to Singodi outpost in-charge Pankaj Raj, officers received information about an unidentified body in the river and immediately reached the spot to begin legal proceedings.

The breakthrough came after images of the body were shared with nearby police stations, where a tattoo on the woman’s wrist bearing the name “Pranita” helped establish her identity.

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