Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Live TV
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Home > Offbeat > Japan Fears A Potential ‘Megaquake’ With A Death Toll Of 300,000

Japan Fears A Potential ‘Megaquake’ With A Death Toll Of 300,000

The Japanese government stated that much more must be done to prepare for a potential 'megaquake' in order to decrease the expected death toll of up to 300,000 people.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 14:37:27 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

A new preparedness plan released on Tuesday called for increased efforts to create embankments, evacuation shelters, and public drills. 

Quakes are exceedingly difficult to predict, but in January, a government panel raised the likelihood of a huge shock in the Nankai Trough off Japan to 75-82 percent over the next 30 years.

In March, the government issued a fresh estimate stating that such a megaquake and subsequent wave may kill 298,000 people and create losses of up to $US2 trillion ($A3 trillion). In 2014, the Central Disaster Management Council produced a preparedness plan outlining a number of steps that were expected to minimize deaths by 80%. 

Japan with its megaquake

Every 100 to 200 years for the last 1,400 years, Japan has experienced a “megaquake” in the Nankai Trough. The most recent occurred in 1946, with Richter Scale magnitudes ranging from 8.1 to 8.4.

In 2011, Japan was also slammed by an undersea megathrust earthquake with a Richter scale value of 9 to 9.1. The 2011 disaster was also Japan’s greatest strongest earthquake on record.

However, when it comes to megaquakes, Japan continues to monitor the Nankai trough. The Nankai Trough is an 800-kilometer undersea trough that runs parallel to Japan’s Pacific coast, where one tectonic plate “subducts” or gradually slips beneath another.

Comic prophecy

Some international visitors have avoided visiting Japan this summer due to erroneous fears on social media that a large earthquake is impending. A manga comic republished in 2021 that prophesied a great disaster on July 5, 2025, has sparked particular anxiety. Greater Bay Airlines, located in Hong Kong, has halted flights to Japan because “demand has rapidly decreased,” a local tourism official told AFP in May.

According to the tourism agency, the number of visitors to Japan from Hong Kong decreased by 11.2% year on year in May. Arrivals from mainland China increased by 44.8 percent, while those from South Korea increased by 11.8 percent. Japan remains very popular among Australians.

“It is necessary for the nation, municipalities, companies, and non-profits to come together and take measures in order to save as many lives as possible,” Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said, according to local media.

With this new updated strategy, Japan wants to work over the next decade to lower the death troll by 80 percent in the event of an earthquake in the Nankai Trough.

Also Read: Is Earthquake Hitting Japan On July 5, 2025? Manga Prediction Creates Social Media Frenzy

Tags: japanmegaquaketokyo
Advertisement

More News

NITI Aayog Charts Roadmap For India’s USD 1 Trillion Chemical Industry
Inside Michael Madsen’s Personal Life: His Marriages, Six Children And A Family Tragedy
Donald Trump Secures Major Win as ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Clears Congress
Delhi Govt Seeks Delay On Fuel Ban For End-Of-Life Vehicles, Urges CAQM To Postpone
Delhi Court Slams Woman For False Rape Allegations, Orders Complaint For Perjury
Michael Madsen’s Health Struggles: From Personal Loss To Addiction Battles
Trump Scores 16M USD Settlement In ‘60 Minutes Kamala Harris’ Interview Dispute With Paramount- No Apologies, Just Checks
‘Sabki Maa’: Parag Tyagi Remembers Shefali Jariwala’s Selfless Legacy In His First Social Media Post After Her Death
Kill Bill And Reservoir Dogs Actor, Michael Madsen, Dies At 67
Chicago Nightclub Tragedy: 4 Killed, Multiple Injured In Mass Shooting After Rapper Mello BBuckzz’s Party

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?