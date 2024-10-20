Karwa Chauth 2024: Know Moon Timings Across India And More

Karwa Chauth, celebrated by married Hindu women, is a deeply cherished festival dedicated to praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. This year, Karwa Chauth falls on Sunday, October 20, 2024, marking a day of fasting and devotion.

Significance of Karwa Chauth

On this auspicious day, women observe a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise, abstaining from both food and water. The festival symbolizes a wife’s unwavering commitment and love for her husband. It highlights the strength and resilience of women as they engage in various rituals throughout the day.

Key Timings for Karwa Chauth 2024

According to the Purnimanta calendar, Karwa Chauth occurs on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik. The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 6:46 AM on October 20 and concludes at 4:16 AM on October 21. The auspicious time for the Karwa Chauth puja is between 5:46 PM and 7:02 PM, lasting for 1 hour and 16 minutes. The moonrise, a pivotal moment in the celebration, is expected at 7:54 PM, varying by location.

Moonrise Timings in Major Cities

Here are the moonrise timings for various cities across India on Karwa Chauth 2024:

Delhi : 7:54 PM

: 7:54 PM Greater Noida : 7:53 PM

: 7:53 PM Jaipur : 8:05 PM

: 8:05 PM Ahmedabad : 8:28 PM

: 8:28 PM Kolkata : 7:24 PM

: 7:24 PM Mumbai : 8:37 PM

: 8:37 PM Bengaluru : 8:32 PM

: 8:32 PM Chennai : 8:20 PM

: 8:20 PM Hyderabad : 8:18 PM

: 8:18 PM Kanpur : 7:47 PM

: 7:47 PM Dehradun: 7:46 PM

Rituals of Karwa Chauth

The day begins with a pre-dawn meal called sargi, traditionally prepared by mothers-in-law for their daughters-in-law. Following this, women engage in prayer and reflection, focusing on their husbands’ health and longevity. Dressed in vibrant ethnic attire, they gather to share stories of legendary figures like Veeravati, Karwa, and Savitri, emphasizing the themes of love and sacrifice.

As the moon rises, women eagerly await its sighting. Once the moon is visible, they perform a puja and offer prayers. The fast concludes with their husbands feeding them, symbolizing the bond of love and devotion.

Heartfelt Wishes for Karwa Chauth 2024

This festival is not just about fasting; it’s also a time to express love and gratitude. Here are some heartfelt wishes to share with your spouse:

“Wishing you a beautiful Karwa Chauth filled with love and joy. Your dedication is unmatched, and I am grateful for every moment with you.” “On this special day, I pray for your health and happiness. Thank you for being the amazing person you are. Happy Karwa Chauth!” “May the moonlight fill your heart with peace and joy. Happy Karwa Chauth, my love!” “As you fast for our love today, know that my heart is with you every moment. You are my everything, and I cherish you deeply.”

Karwa Chauth 2024 promises to be a day of love, devotion, and reflection for many couples. As the moon rises, may it bring blessings and joy to all celebrating this beautiful festival.

