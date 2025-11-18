List Of Top 6 Most Livable Cities In India, Sadly, Delhi-NCR Isn’t One Of Them!

Well, if anyone is looking for a change and is planning to shift to a different city, this is the best article you have clicked in. Today when the residents of the National Captal – Delhi, is facing struggles amid severe, choking air, many are seeking opportunities to change the city.

Health experts say, the residents of Delhi NCR will lose 8.2 years of life expectancy due to PM2.5 air pollution.

Understanding the requirement of the urban residents, major cities like- Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore could be of some benefit.

HYDERABAD – A Growing City with Balanced Costs

Hyderabad is known to be the best city to settle today with with moderate rents, best foods to explore, excess job opportunities and most importantly several neaby places to travel.

Hyderabad experiences hot summers, while winters stay pleasant and comfortable. The monsoon season offers some relief, with spring turning the city beautiful. The city attracts professionals for its balanced lifestyle, expanding job market and steady growth in commercial and residential sectors.

MUMBAI– High Rentals in the Financial Capital

Mumbai records some of the highest rentals in India, mainly due to the constant demand for housing. The city’s limited space and strong business activity push rents up in areas such as South Mumbai, Bandra and Andheri.

Pollution stays moderate, crowded roads and compact neighbourhoods add to the city’s daily challenges. Despite these issues, Mumbai attracts workers from across India because it serves as the country’s financial and entertainment centre.

BANGALURU– An IT Hub with Rising Rents

Bangalore sees high rental prices, especially in fast-growing localities like Sarjapur, Koramangala, Indiranagar and Whitefield. The influx of IT professionals and startup founders keeps demand high and supply tight.

Food prices stay affordable for most households, and the city offers a wide range of eating options. Pollution levels remain moderate, although the growing number of vehicles continues to affect air quality.

Bangalore faces constant traffic congestion, but its pleasant climate and active job market draw young professionals. The city’s overall livability depends on expanding infrastructure and managing the pressure created by rapid urban growth.

PUNE– A Quieter and More Affordable City

Pune offers moderate rental prices, which makes it more affordable than Mumbai. Areas like Hinjewadi, Lohegaon, Kothrud and Hadapsar attract students and professionals with budget-friendly housing. The city provides easy access to a variety of food choices, from local snacks to restaurants.

Eating out remains reasonable, and the food culture serves both traditional and modern preferences. Public transport continues to expand, with buses and rickshaws offering daily connectivity. Traffic stays lighter than in larger metros but increases in business hubs. Pune enjoys a moderate climate throughout the year, which makes it a comfortable city for long-term living.

CHENNAI – Affordable Rentals and Reliable Daily Costs

Chennai maintains moderate rental prices across key areas such as Anna Nagar, Adyar and Velachery. Its housing market remains easier on the pocket compared to Mumbai and Bangalore. Food prices stay affordable, and the city provides a strong mix of traditional and modern cuisine.

Air pollution levels remain moderate, although industrial activity and traffic contribute during peak hours. Chennai’s weather stays humid for most of the year due to its coastal location. The city continues to attract professionals and students who prefer stable living costs, strong cultural roots and easier access to essential services.

Must Read: Prashant Kishor Mocks Nitish Kumar, Says ‘I’m Not Nitish Who Once Said He Would Never Join Hands With BJP… From Which Post Should I Resign?’