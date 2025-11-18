Prashant Kishor Mocks Nitish Kumar, Says ‘I’m Not Nitish Who Once Said He Would Never Join Hands With BJP… From Which Post Should I Resign?’

Prashant Kishor congratulated all winning candidates and said it is now the responsibility of Nitish Kumar and the BJP to improve governance. He said, “Those who have won deserve congratulations. Now Nitish Kumar and the BJP must remove corruption and create jobs.”

Kishor accepted full responsibility for the defeat and announced a one-day silent fast at the Gandhi Ashram on November 20. He said, “Mistakes can happen, but we have not committed any crime.” He added that his team acted with honesty and will stand by the people.

While speaking about the Sahara scam, Kishor said people were misled with false promises. He stated, “People were told their money would double in Sahara.

When Sahara collapsed, depositors went after agents.” He compared it to the government’s promise of giving Rs 2 lakh to women. Kishor said, “Those who have not received the amount can come to us. We will be their voice.” He added that he is not a legislator but will act as a “strength for citizens who need support.”

PK Clarifies Position on Nitish Kumar and His Political Future

Kishor said he never called Nitish Kumar dishonest but reminded that voters did not give any mandate for misuse of power. He said, “We never called Nitish Kumar a cheat, but people have not allowed anyone to sit in power and loot.” Addressing questions about resignation, he said, “I do not hold any post to resign from, and I will not leave Bihar.”

Kishor also said he is ready to leave politics if needed. “I said I would leave politics if we got more than 25 seats. I never said anything about leaving if the government gives Rs 2 lakh,” he clarified.

VIDEO | Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, in his first post-election press conference, says, “I do not hold any position, so from which post I should resign? I never said I would leave Bihar. I said I would not do politics – and that stands. What I do is not… pic.twitter.com/Ud8ZU9DU7o — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 18, 2025

PK Questions EC Decision and Challenges New Government on Poll Promise

Kishor questioned the Election Commission’s decision to allow Rs 10,000 payments at the last moment. He said, “The EC allowing Rs 10,000 at the last moment was wrong. Now the government must implement the scheme under which it won.”

Kishor challenged the government by saying, “If even 5 lakh women out of 1.5 crore get the full Rs 2 lakh, I will leave politics.” He added a sharp remark aimed at Nitish Kumar: “I am not Nitish Kumar who once said he would mix with the soil but would never join the BJP.”

Watch Full Press Conference:

