LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
astrologer marriage prediction donald trump afc apple cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security astrologer marriage prediction donald trump afc apple cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security astrologer marriage prediction donald trump afc apple cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security astrologer marriage prediction donald trump afc apple cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
astrologer marriage prediction donald trump afc apple cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security astrologer marriage prediction donald trump afc apple cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security astrologer marriage prediction donald trump afc apple cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security astrologer marriage prediction donald trump afc apple cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Lunar Eclipse Today Also Sutak Kaal: From Delhi To Ranchi – Why Temples Are Closed Today

Lunar Eclipse Today Also Sutak Kaal: From Delhi To Ranchi – Why Temples Are Closed Today

Temples in several parts of the country remained shut on Tuesday as Sutak Kaal began ahead of the year’s first lunar eclipse. Lunar Eclipse 2026 begins today at 3:20 PM IST. Temples from Delhi to Ranchi close as Sutak Kaal starts.

Lunar Eclipse Today Also Sutak Kaal: From Delhi To Ranchi - Why Temples Are Closed Today (Via X)
Lunar Eclipse Today Also Sutak Kaal: From Delhi To Ranchi - Why Temples Are Closed Today (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 3, 2026 11:41:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lunar Eclipse Today Also Sutak Kaal: From Delhi To Ranchi – Why Temples Are Closed Today

Grahan Timing 3 March 2026: Temples in several parts of the country remained shut on Tuesday as Sutak Kaal began ahead of the year’s first lunar eclipse. Priests said the shrines would reopen only after the celestial event concludes in the evening, followed by mandatory purification rituals.

Temples Shut From Delhi To Ranchi

In Bengaluru, the gates of Shri Kadu Malleshwara Swamy Temple were closed as the inauspicious period commenced.

Similarly, Maa Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur suspended entry for devotees. In Kanpur, the Nageshwar Shiva Temple remained closed during Sutak Kaal, while in Ranchi, the Pahari Temple also shut its doors early in the morning.

You Might Be Interested In

A priest in Kanpur said the temples were closed after the Mangala Aarti and will reopen at 7 pm. “This is the first lunar eclipse of the year. The doors will open at 7:00 pm, followed by ritual bathing and adornment of the deity. After Bhog Aarti, devotees can visit until 11:00 pm,” he said.


What Is Sutak Kaal?

As per Hindu belief, Sutak Kaal begins several hours before a solar or lunar eclipse and is considered spiritually inauspicious. During this period, temple activities are paused, devotees avoid auspicious ceremonies, and many refrain from consuming food.

Once the eclipse ends, temples perform purification rites, including ceremonial bathing of idols and special prayers, before allowing devotees to enter again.

Eclipse Details And Religious Significance

According to the India Meteorological Department, a total lunar eclipse will occur on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, visible across multiple time zones. A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Moon completely passes through the Earth’s umbral shadow, while a partial eclipse occurs when only a portion of the Moon is covered.

The event holds deep religious and astrological importance in Hindu tradition, with specific rituals observed during and after the phenomenon.

Meanwhile, the renowned Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain marked Holi with its early morning Bhasma Aarti, drawing devotees despite the eclipse-related restrictions elsewhere.

ALSO READ: From Plush Toy to Piggyback Rides: Punch the Monkey Becomes a Star, Waves Goodbye as He Finds Real Friends at Ichikawa Zoo

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 11:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aaj chandra grahan kab se kab tak haichandra grahan kitne baje haichandra grahan time todaychandra grahanamgrahan kitne baje se padengeGrahan Timing 3 March 2026grahan today timelunar eclipseSutak Kaal

RELATED News

Nikko Natividad Viral MMS: Is It Real Or Fake? Filipino Actors Aaron Villaflor, Ron Angeles And Gil Cuerva’s Obscene Private Videos Leak Online- What We Know

Holika Dahan 2026: Check Out Sacred Bonfire Timings, Bhadra Kaal Duration And City-Wise Muhurat Details Inside

US-Iran War: Internet Roasts Kim Jong Un, Pakistan And Bangladesh For Not Being Invited To War, Crazy Memes Flood Internet

Chandra Grahan 2026: Can You Watch The ‘Blood Moon’ On March 3? Here’s The Full City-Wise Lunar Eclipse Visibility List

Dubai In Chaos After Iran Strikes With Missiles, Drones: Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media As Tourists Wait Days For Flights | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

27-Year-Old Bengaluru Techie Hangs Herself After Astrologer Predicts ‘Misunderstandings’, ‘Separation’ Just After Two Years In Marriage

‘We Had Some Great Times’: Bill Clinton Drops Bombshell On Donald Trump’s Past With Jeffrey Epstein, Reveals Shocking Confession

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card: Check Official Website, And Steps To Download

Lunar Eclipse Today Also Sutak Kaal: From Delhi To Ranchi – Why Temples Are Closed Today

AFC Asian Cup 2026: Iran Women’s Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem Amid Political Turmoil | WATCH

Chandra Grahan 2026: Will The Blood Moon Disrupt Your Sleep And Well-Being?

Festival Turns Cruel: Cow Forcefully Made To Drink Alcohol By Drunk Men During Holi Celebrations In Haryana, Disturbing Video Surfaces | WATCH

WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades (March 2, 2026): Roman Reigns Returns, Seth Rollins Attacks Paul Heyman, Penta Wins Intercontinental Title

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in: Direct Link, Steps To Download

Apple Introduces New iPad Air: M4 Chip, Faster CPU & GPU, And Vibrant Colour Options—Check All Features And Price

Lunar Eclipse Today Also Sutak Kaal: From Delhi To Ranchi – Why Temples Are Closed Today

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lunar Eclipse Today Also Sutak Kaal: From Delhi To Ranchi – Why Temples Are Closed Today

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lunar Eclipse Today Also Sutak Kaal: From Delhi To Ranchi – Why Temples Are Closed Today
Lunar Eclipse Today Also Sutak Kaal: From Delhi To Ranchi – Why Temples Are Closed Today
Lunar Eclipse Today Also Sutak Kaal: From Delhi To Ranchi – Why Temples Are Closed Today
Lunar Eclipse Today Also Sutak Kaal: From Delhi To Ranchi – Why Temples Are Closed Today

QUICK LINKS