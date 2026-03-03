Lunar Eclipse Today Also Sutak Kaal: From Delhi To Ranchi – Why Temples Are Closed Today

Grahan Timing 3 March 2026: Temples in several parts of the country remained shut on Tuesday as Sutak Kaal began ahead of the year’s first lunar eclipse. Priests said the shrines would reopen only after the celestial event concludes in the evening, followed by mandatory purification rituals.

Temples Shut From Delhi To Ranchi

In Bengaluru, the gates of Shri Kadu Malleshwara Swamy Temple were closed as the inauspicious period commenced.

Similarly, Maa Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur suspended entry for devotees. In Kanpur, the Nageshwar Shiva Temple remained closed during Sutak Kaal, while in Ranchi, the Pahari Temple also shut its doors early in the morning.

A priest in Kanpur said the temples were closed after the Mangala Aarti and will reopen at 7 pm. “This is the first lunar eclipse of the year. The doors will open at 7:00 pm, followed by ritual bathing and adornment of the deity. After Bhog Aarti, devotees can visit until 11:00 pm,” he said.

What Is Sutak Kaal?

As per Hindu belief, Sutak Kaal begins several hours before a solar or lunar eclipse and is considered spiritually inauspicious. During this period, temple activities are paused, devotees avoid auspicious ceremonies, and many refrain from consuming food.

Once the eclipse ends, temples perform purification rites, including ceremonial bathing of idols and special prayers, before allowing devotees to enter again.

Eclipse Details And Religious Significance

According to the India Meteorological Department, a total lunar eclipse will occur on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, visible across multiple time zones. A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Moon completely passes through the Earth’s umbral shadow, while a partial eclipse occurs when only a portion of the Moon is covered.

The event holds deep religious and astrological importance in Hindu tradition, with specific rituals observed during and after the phenomenon.

Meanwhile, the renowned Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain marked Holi with its early morning Bhasma Aarti, drawing devotees despite the eclipse-related restrictions elsewhere.

